Who is Brad Paisley married to? All about his 18-year marriage to "Father of the Bride" star Kimberly Williams

On Sunday, Brad Paisley performed in a free concert for the Fourth of July for 300,000 people. Ahead of the performance, the country singer appeared on “Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist.”

During the interview, Geist asked the “Whiskey Lullaby” singer if he and wife Kimberly Williams "found new ways to enjoy each other's company" during the pandemic. Paisley joked that he is not sure if his wife likes him after quarantine:

“I actually like her. That was something I wasn't, you know, I was forced to confront. So was she. I don't know if she's still sure yet, but it doesn't matter.”

He then admitted:

"No, it's great. We had a pretty good time."

Paisley and Williams have been married for 18 years. They are considered to be one of the strongest couples in the music industry.

Williams is known for her portrayal of “Annie Banks-MacKenzie” in "Father of the Bride" and “Father of the Bride Part II." She is also recognized for her roles in “Nashville,” “According to Jim,” “Safe House,” and “Christmas Shoes,” among others.

A look into Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams’ relationship

Paisley is a highly acclaimed country music artist. With 11 studio albums to his credit, he is the winner of three Grammy awards, two AMAs, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards.

However, he was just an aspiring singer when he first saw Williams onscreen. Paisley was mesmerized by then 19-year-old Williams when he saw her in the 1991 comedy "Father of the Bride." He reportedly went to watch the movie with his then-girlfriend.

After a tough breakup, Paisley reportedly watched “Father of the Bride Part II" by himself in 1995. Despite his ongoing heartbreak, he felt happy after watching Williams in the film.

Nearly five years later, Williams was featured in Paisley's “I’m Gonna Miss Her” music video. He wrote the track about his ex-girlfriend and also mentioned Williams’ "Father of the Bride" in the song.

The duo bonded while filming the video and began dating soon after. A year after their fairytale romance, Paisley proposed to Williams at Venice Beach Pier in California.

Following their nearly 9-month-long engagement, the duo decided to tie the knot on March 15, 2003. Their marriage took place at the Stauffer Chapel of Pepperdine University in Malibu, California in the presence of close friends and family.

In 2007, the couple welcomed their first son, William Huckleberry. Two years later, they were blessed with another son, Jasper Warren. In 2015, the duo renewed their wedding vows at a friend’s house.

Paisley and Williams’ social media posts are full of heartwarming dedications towards each other. The couple also share a beautiful tradition of penning down their memories on their wedding anniversaries.

In a recent interview with People, the “Lucky 7” actor talked about their anniversary tradition:

"We record the meaningful moments, the best laughs. That's a big part of our relationship—focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play."

In response, the “Country Nation” singer added:

"A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together. That's not the case in our house."

Paisley and Williams recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary together. The couple took to Instagram to post about the occasion on their respective accounts.

