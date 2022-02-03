Taron Egerton as Wolverine rumors intensify as actor flaunts muscular physique 

Kingsman star Taron Egerton has bulked up his physique considerably over the past year. The actor has often posted Instagram stories showcasing his progress in packing on more muscle to his 5 feet 9-inch frame.

On February 1, the 32-year-old star posted a shirtless video of him dancing in a towel, showcasing his impressive physique. This sparked further rumors about Egerton taking on the role of Wolverine in MCU, ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ release.

Taron Egerton @DailyTaronNews Taron posted a video of himself dancing on his Instagram story (February 1st, 2022) Taron posted a video of himself dancing on his Instagram story (February 1st, 2022) 🎥 Taron posted a video of himself dancing on his Instagram story (February 1st, 2022) https://t.co/F552RIWqc7

Egerton has been one of the fan-favorite frontrunners for portraying Wolverine after Hugh Jackman bid his goodbyes to the role in 2017 after 17 years.

Marvel fans stoked as Taron Egerton showcases muscular physique amid Wolverine casting rumors

Ever since Jackman departed from the role, Egerton has been one of the actors shortlisted in every fancast for MCU’s Wolverine. The actor’s name has popped up amongst the likes of Zac Efron, Karl Urban, Charlie Hunnam.

Recent snaps of Egerton showcasing his body have caused numerous fans to speculate about the actor’s potential cameo in Doctor Strange 2, which deals with multiversal variants of multiple characters. Furthermore, the film has also been rumored to include a cameo from Professor X from the X-Men. This has caused much hype for Marvel fans who have been waiting for years for X-Men characters to show up in MCU.

closed indefinitely. @THEN4S pushing the taron as mcu wolverine agenda pushing the taron as mcu wolverine agenda https://t.co/QQgwfyKPoB

Big James Energy BLM @Jimbleshanks the duality of man being that Taron Egerton would be a perfect choice for Wolverine except for the fact that He Is Too Tall the duality of man being that Taron Egerton would be a perfect choice for Wolverine except for the fact that He Is Too Tall

13800000000年前のアレ @khaOS_logOS @MarvelStudios @moonknight

① Daniel Radcliffe 165cm

② Taron Egerton 175 cm

③ Jamie Dornan 180cm

④ Henry Cavill 185 cm

⑤ Hugh Jackman 188 cm @disneyplus I thought about the ranking of next-generation Wolverine candidates based on their height, beard, and facial features.① Daniel Radcliffe 165cm② Taron Egerton 175 cm③ Jamie Dornan 180cm④ Henry Cavill 185 cm⑤ Hugh Jackman 188 cm @MarvelStudios @moonknight @disneyplus I thought about the ranking of next-generation Wolverine candidates based on their height, beard, and facial features.① Daniel Radcliffe 165cm② Taron Egerton 175 cm③ Jamie Dornan 180cm④ Henry Cavill 185 cm⑤ Hugh Jackman 188 cm

Making sense of the speculations

According to Taron Egerton’s IMDb, the actor’s upcoming films and TV series are in post-production now. Furthermore, it is unlikely that the actor’s physical transformation is for such roles.

However, it is very likely that Egerton’s muscle gain is for his reprisal of Eggsy in the upcoming final installment of the original Kingsman trilogy. It is also the probable cause behind his physique, as director Matthew Vaughn had confirmed to GamesRadar+ that the movie would start filming in September 2022.

Why is Taron Egerton a good choice for MCU’s Wolverine?

While being tall is an advantage for most lead roles, for Logan (Wolverine), most Marvel fans had always felt that Hugh Jackman was too tall to portray the character. In the comics, the Canadian mutant stands at 5 feet three inches. Egerton is only six inches taller than Logan in comics.

Furthermore, Egerton is a good fit for the role due to his extensive stunt work experience in the Kingsman series. While speaking to EW in 2015, the 32-year-old star said:

“We ended up doing most of it except for a couple little things…I’m told we do more stunts than is usual.”

Furthermore, Taron Egerton addressed the rumors himself when he spoke with GQ in 2020. The actor said,

“That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering…I love Marvel, but it’s just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumours.”

While Egerton is arguably a good choice for the character, it remains to be seen how Marvel would introduce the X-Men in MCU following the events of Doctor Strange 2.

