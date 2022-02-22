Top 5 most powerful versions of Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is one of the most powerful characters in not just Marvel Comics but the whole superhero genre. After nearly six decades of comic book appearances, the cocky neurosurgeon turned master of the mystic arts has performed many powerful feats which have earned him a loyal fan base.

With the advent of the multiverse, fans witnessed versions of the sorcerer supreme with power levels ranging from overpowered to outright horrendous.

We went through them all to narrow down a list of the top five most powerful versions of Doctor Strange in the MCU and comic book history.

Dr. Strangefate is one of the most powerful versions of Doctor Strange

5) Venomverse Dr. Strange

Venomverse Dr. Strange (Image via Marvel Comics)

One cannot deny that Venom’s character design is quite frankly insane. Now imagine the symbiote merging with the sorcerer supreme, as this is exactly what happens in the comic series Venomverse: War Stories, in which the already powerful sorcerer supreme bonds with the Venom symbiote.

With the powers of both the Venom symbiote and magic, the Venomverse Dr. Strange not only looks radical but is a force to be reckoned with.

4) Sheriff Strange, right hand of Doom

Sheriff Strange (Image via Marvel comics)

In a world ruled by an all-powerful evil, would you stand up or bend the knee? Dr. Strange faced this same philosophical question in Secret Wars (2015) and chose to serve the God-Emperor Doom as his right hand.

Dr. Strange is a powerful character by himself but being second in command of the world ruled by God himself granted him powers beyond our wildest imagination.

3) Disciple of Dormammu

Doctor Strange Disciple of Dormammu Image via (Marvel Comics)

We all know and love the story of Stephen Strange. An arrogant surgeon who is trained by the Ancient One in mystic arts. In What If? Issue #16, the sorcerer supreme becomes the pupil of Dormammu, who trains him in dark arts.

The result is a Dr. Strange with a crooked moral compass and the power of magic both dark and light.

2) Strange Supreme

Strange Supreme (Image via Marvel Studios)

How far can one go to get the love of their life? MCU’s What If? Episode 4 narrates the story of a heartbroken Dr. Strange who wages a war against time itself. When the accident that was supposed to cripple Strange’s hands kills Christine Palmer instead, a power-hungry Strange goes on a rampage. He devours powerful beings like Shuma-Gorath and even a version of himself to become the powerful Strange Supreme.

And after his surprise appearance in the Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness trailer, Marvel fans on Twitter went crazy.

1) Doctor Strangefate

Doctor Strangefate (Image via Amalgam Comics)

What do you get when you combine Dr. Strange, Dr. Fate (The Sorcerer from DC), and Professor Charles Xavier? You get a being powerful beyond human imagination – Dr. Strangefate.

In the good old days, Marvel collaborated with DC to form the Amalgam Universe, where the Marvel and DC characters merged to form a new character. Characters like Dark Claw (Batman + Wolverine), Spiderboy (Spiderman + Robin), and Hal Stark (Green Lantern + Ironman) were instant fan-favorites, but Dr. Strangefate was the most OP.

Mutant telepath Charles Xavier was taught about the mystic art by Nabu, the Ancient One. With the telepathic powers of Professor X, Dr. Strange’s mastery over mystic arts, and Dr. Fate’s vast roster of superpowers, Dr. Strangefate is a character with an absurd amount of power.

Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness is ready to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. We won't be surprised if more than one of these versions appears on the silver screen.

