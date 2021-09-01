Marvel's What If episode 4: Fans reacts to Supreme Doctor Strange, Shuma-Gorath, and death of Christine Palmer

Warning! This episode contains spoilers for What If…? Episode 4.

The latest Marvel's What If…? episode packed the most Easter eggs in the series so far. Episode 4 focused on the Supreme Doctor Strange variant of Stephen Strange.

The episode also came with an unexpected twist that spawned several future possibilities about the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

The story showcased the "What If…?" alternate reality where Christine Palmer died in the car crash. What If…? episode 4 also established the concept of "Absolute Point in Time," which seemingly explains why Doctor Strange could not use the time stone to bring back dead characters in the franchise, like Iron Man/Tony Stark.

Episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger-ish note with its conclusion that spawned several theories about how the Supreme Doctor Strange could assemble a multiversal team. This will include heroes from alternate universes.

Here's how fans reacted to Christine Palmer's return and the grief of Doctor Strange in What If...? episode 4

Like WandaVision, episode 4 of What If…? dealt with the Sorcerer Supreme grief-stricken over the death of his "heart" Christine Palmer. This leads Stephen down a darker path to bring her back.

What if episode 3: "wow that was pretty dark for an MCU plot huh"#Whatif episode 4: pic.twitter.com/tmtcP6gpVh — GAYBOY ADVANCE SP (@tinylamps) September 1, 2021

dr strange: “you gotta help me out man. punish me, not the world”



the watcher: pic.twitter.com/31j65iNRBL — birthday andy (he/they) (@angelofendless) September 1, 2021

Doctor Strange : this universe is dying! I made a mistake, you can fix this!!!



The Watcher : pic.twitter.com/qP4y73NZUk — Salty | what if era 🤍 (@BirdIsSalty) September 1, 2021

this episode was nothing but PAIN pic.twitter.com/9GVsyyi4Ex — ren ⎊ CHARLENE DAY ! (@blazingbarnes) September 1, 2021

stephen crying at the end saying I’m sorry and that this isn’t what he wanted to happen…yeah that hurt pic.twitter.com/LDwC9ABrCm — sabrina ४ NWH TRAILER (@visiondarling) September 1, 2021

Marvel, I need an apology now. You crossed the line 🥲#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/Io38poKaU3 — Fandom Crunch is excited for Shang-Chi 👊 (@FandomCrunch) September 1, 2021

I CANT BE THE ONLY ONE 🤣#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/8vA9h3NqgN — Fandom Crunch is excited for Shang-Chi 👊 (@FandomCrunch) September 1, 2021

So is it safe to assume now that this tentacled creature is really Shuma-Gorath that we will see in Multiverse of Madness? 😅 It looks like it tho. #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/Nt1ImqebWL — Nero (@MSpector_JM) September 1, 2021

yeah doctor strange was evil but he looked good pic.twitter.com/KGSmt4pXX3 — zach (@civiiswar) September 1, 2021

Who voiced whom

Benedict Cumberbatch returned as Doctor Strange (in-voice), two years after his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Furthermore, Rachel McAdams reprised the role of Dr. Christine Palmer (voice) from 2016's Doctor Strange.

Something Strange has arrived ✨ The fourth episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OLoGyhF4c5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 1, 2021

Benedict Wong, who is seemingly in every Phase 4 Marvel movie, returned in the role of Wong (voice). Tilda Swinton voiced "The Ancient One" from the first movie, along with Ike Amadi, who voiced Cagliostro (O-Bengt).

In one particular scene for the first time in the series, "The Watcher," voiced by Jefferey Wright, interacted with a character of the portrayed universe. Furthermore, Leslie Bibb also voiced Christine Everheart in a news segment shown in the episode.

What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands? Discover the answer to the question in the next episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MNEDCqpfd8 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2021

In light of episode 4's crucial ending, Supreme Doctor Strange is also expected in future episodes. Strange and The Watcher are confirmed to interact again in the finale episode of What If…? season 1.

