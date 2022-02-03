What is Tommy Hilfiger’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of his appearance on Project Runway finale

Tommy Hilfiger is a famous fashion designer and brand ruling global markets for decades. He will appear on Project Runway Season 19 as the guest judge of the show's finale episode.

Over the years, the 70-year-old entrepreneur has made an estimated net worth of $450 million.

The value could have been billions, but Hilfiger sold most of his company’s share to investors Silas Chou and Lawrence Stroll in 1989. It was a good investment as the duo billionaires brought the brand to the international market and became a big hit during the 1990s.

The brand’s signature menswear was launched in 1992 and womenswear in 1996. With over a thousand stores around the globe, the revenue reached $1.9 billion in the 2000s. After six years, Tommy Hilfiger company was acquired by Apex Partners for $1.6 billion and in 2010, it went to Phillips-Van Heusen for $3 billion.

How was Tommy Hilfiger Corporation born?

Born as Thomas Jacob Hilfiger, the fashion designer started his career at 18. He used to purchase jeans and sell them after customization. During the summer of 1969, he worked in a clothing store named Cape Cod.

After two years, he opened his apparel store, People’s Place, with $150 capital. Initially, he kept stylish clothing at his store, but later, he started designing his own. Hilfiger opened a few more stores, but People’s Place soon went bankrupt.

After pursuing business courses, he worked for a few fashion labels in New York City and launched Tommy Hill (1979). According to his plan, it didn’t work out, so he founded 20th Century Survival (1981) and Click Point (1982). And finally, in 1985, he established The Tommy Hilfiger Corporation with the help of businessman Mohan Murjani.

Tommy Hilfiger: Personal life, awards, and real estate

In 1980, Hilfiger married Susan Cirona but got divorced in 2000. They shared four kids — Ally, Richard, Elizabeth, and Kathleen. After eight years of divorce, the designer found love again with former model Dee Ocleppo. They are still married and have a son named Sebastian.

Hilfiger has been pretty involved in real estate as well. He has flipped and sold multiple properties, including $25.5 million worth of penthouse in New York City's Plaza Hotel, $23.5 million worth of Miami mansion and $35 million worth of his Palm Beach mansion.

From GQ to Marie Claire, Hilfiger has been featured in several fashion magazines and won most designer awards. He is also a philanthropist and music lover who sponsors numerous music and charity events.

Hilfiger is a guest judge on the Project Runway finale

The fashion icon will join the regular panel of judges as a guest in the Project Runway finale. Four female finalists will showcase their collection at New York Fashion Week. With Christian Siriano as mentor and host of the evening, the show will welcome Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth to the judges’ seats.

The finalists are Kristina Kharlashkina, Coral Castillo, Chasity Sereal, and Shantall Lacayo. The final episode of Project Runway Season 19 is all set to air on Thursday, February 3 at 9.00 pm ET on ABC.

