Project Runway Season 19 finale: Release date, finalists, trailer and more

The finale of Project Runway Season 19 is here with four finalists: Coral Castillo, Shantall Lacayo, Chasity Sereal, and Kristina Kharlashkina. This time, the fashion competition series has all-female designers competing to win this season.

In the semi-final episode, the judges decided not to eliminate any contestants, thus, all four designers will now showcase their design at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). They were given two months to prepare for the final show, which will be graced by all the former contestants of Season 19.

The trailer for the finale features Christian Siriano as the host with Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia as the judges. Episode 14’s guest judge will be the legendary designer Tommy Hilfiger.

When will Project Runway finale air?

The finale of Project Runway Season 19 is all set to air on Thursday, February 3, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The two-hour episode will be available on Peacock TV the following day.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services such as Philo, Fubo TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. All the episodes are also available on the network’s website.

What to expect from the finalists’ runway show?

In Project Runway Episode 14 titled “Road to the Finale,” the four finalists will showcase their respective collections at NYFW for two days. It is the first time these designers will have their own show and have to work on more than one look on the runway.

With Hilfiger on the judge’s seat, the pressure is extremely high. Only time will tell whether the contestants will bring something new to the finale or re-create their signature looks.

The network has shared a few clips featuring each designer’s journey during the two months when they had to create designs at their homes. In Kharlashkina’s video, she is working from Queens, NY, where former contestant Bones Jones pays her a visit and helps her in one of her designs.

Lacayo’s video centers around her day-to-day routine in Miami, while Castillo, from Los Angeles, is planning to showcase mens’ streetwear looks. She had her son help her as a fitting model. Sereal is also set to bring her collection all the way to NYFW.

The winner will receive a $250,000 cash prize to set up their own business and will get a platform to work under the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). The previous season of Project Runway was won by Geoffrey Mac.

Edited by Danyal Arabi