“No way Kristina is better than Bones”: ‘Project Runway’ fans disappointed with elimination result

Bones Jones has been eliminated in Project Runway Episode 12, leaving fans disappointed. They wanted Kristina Kharlashkina to leave the show, but she was once again saved by the judges.

The latest episode of Season 19 consisted of a tough challenge, where there was no runway show. The designers had to create designs for an editorial photoshoot, and their muse was supermodel Coco Rocha.

While all the photos looked spectacular, Jones, Kharlashkina, and Chasity Sereal didn’t entirely impress the judges. The panel felt that Sereal’s look was not meant for an editorial photoshoot and didn’t bring out the princess-evil theme she was going for. Kharlashkina’s choice of prop was a no-go for the judges, while Jones’ vision was not clearly delivered through his design.

Fans want Kristina Kharlashkina to go home

Going by fans’ reactions, they feel that judges are biased toward Kharlashkina. She has been saved multiple times even after delivering non-satisfactory results in previous episodes.

Even in the latest episode, the judges were not entirely impressed with her look. Nina Garcia initially said she was "offended," but while making the decision, she found Kharlashkina’s look modern and different from other designers due to the color contrast factor.

Viewers wanted Kharlashkina to go home and thought that Jones deserved to stay longer on the show. One fan pointed out that he might have been eliminated because Rocha didn’t appreciate working with him. Another said that Kharlashkina has been designing similar looks throughout the show.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Bravo Junkie @just_sue_em This is some bs. No way Kristina is better than Bones. #ProjectRunway

Chavous @ChaChaslide88 Kristina has the judge's in a chokehold and I don't understand why #ProjectRunway

reality fiend @reality_fiend @xo2bones is an example of how to do modern and cutting edge - Kristina is doing something but not that.. #ProjectRunway

Tyne Hall @TyneHall Let's be honest. Bones was eliminated for offending Coco. I'm sorry. Kristina did an uglier version of the same pj look she always does and she made it through? #ProjectRunway

Abel Guy @cuspofbeauty

#ProjectRunway I hate to be the one but please send Kristina home

Reality Escape Artist @essayjenkins It shld have been Kristina but Bones shld have listened to Christian, but the durag as a final note was cute #ProjectRunway

‘Project Runway’ Season 19 gets its final four

After the recent elimination, only four designers are left to compete for Season 19’s title. The final four are Sereal, Kharlashkina, Shantall Lacayo, and Coral Castillo.

In the next episode, they have to create a look that can be showcased in a fashion show. Only time will tell whether the four ladies will survive the pressure.

Meanwhile, the top runner is Lacayo, who won Episode 12’s challenge, leaving her with four wins throughout the season. Lacayo was shown vulnerable in the latest episode, where she felt left out among her fellow designers.

The panel of judges includes Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth, and Brandon Maxwell, alongside Christian Siriano as mentor.

The new episode of Project Runway will air next Thursday, January 27, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Shaheen Banu