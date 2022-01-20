When will ‘Project Runway’ Episode 12 air? Release date, trailer and more

Project Runway Season 19 is nearing its end, and there are only five designers left on the show. After the shocking elimination of Aaron Michael in the previous episode, the stakes are higher than ever before.

The upcoming challenges will be tougher. In Episode 12, designers have to come out of their comfort zone and showcase their looks, but not on the runway.

This time, they have to think beyond their usual creativity level and create a look that will be judged through photographs.

‘Project Runway’ Episode 12 airs Thursday

Every Thursday, Bravo releases new episodes of Project Runway at 9.00 pm Eastern time (ET). Episode 12 will air on January 20, and will be available on Peacock TV the following day.

Viewers can also watch it later on the network’s site. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling and DirecTV Stream.

Who is the guest judge?

The new episode will feature supermodel Coco Rocha, who will be a guest judge as well as the designers’ muse.

Rocha has been modeling for over 15 years and has walked the runway for all the top designers. She has appeared on almost every popular magazine cover and has worked with several huge brands and esteemed photographers.

According to her model camp website, Rocha is “the world’s first digital supermodel.” She is popularly called the “Queen of Pose” by model celebrities and has also written a successful book named Study of Pose.

Apart from Project Runway, Rocha has previously appeared in America’s Next Top Model, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and TV series The Face.

What to expect from the new episode

The trailer showed Rocha turning muse to designers who will create outfits for her. The model will later join the panel of judges, including Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia.

The official synopsis of episode 12, titled “The Model as Muse,” reads:

“For the first time ever in Project Runway history, the designers will be creating looks for the same Supermodel in this one-of-a-kind challenge. They must create editorial looks specifically inspired by internationally renowned model, Coco Rocha. And shockingly, there’s no runway!”

“The final five are tasked to show artistic range by delivering a perfect look and a perfect photograph to show it off.”

The remaining five contestants are Shantall Lacayo, Bones Jones, Chasity Sereal, Kristina Kharlashkina, and Coral Castillo. The winner of the last challenge was Sereal.

