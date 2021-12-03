What went wrong between Aaron Michael and Bones Jones on ‘Project Runway’?

The latest episode of Project Runway put the remaining designers under a lot of pressure, which led to some heated arguments between Aaron Michael and Bones Jones.
Project Runway episode 7 was the “Avant-Garde” round where the designers had to create mind-blowing ensembles using faux fur. It was a team challenge, and Michael and Jones were paired to execute their designs.
The duo decided to go for a Game of Thrones look that was combined with a royal bridal touch. Until the decision-making task, everything was cool between the two. However, as the round progressed, Michael kept ignoring Jones’ ideas, which irked the latter. Nonetheless, Jones kept his silence.
Things went sideways when the huge collar of their fur coat couldn’t stand, and instead kept falling backwards. Michael was quite confident that it would stay put when the model would wear it, but Jones kept telling him otherwise.
Michael got frustrated when the collar didn’t stand up properly even when the model wore it. Jones suggested sewing paint paddles that would help the collar stand, but his partner was adamant and walked out of the door.
Jones told Michael that he is a Physics major and he knows what he is suggesting, but the latter began yelling at him. The two argued the entire day, but the next day, the Project Runway designers kept their differences aside and Michael apologized to Jones.
On the runway, their design scored one of the highest points.
Fans took Jones’ side in the matter
In Project Runway episode 7, the production organized a nice dinner for the designers. But Jones and Michael’s fight ruined everyone’s mood.
Viewers were disappointed with Michael because he started using cuss words, but fellow designers called out Jones when he used foul language in reciprocation.
Here’s how Project Runway fans reacted:
All about ‘Project Runway’ Season 19 episode 7
Project Runway Season 19 episode 7 featured Billy Porter in the guest judge’s chair; he joined the judges’ panel consisting of Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth. Expert designer Brandon Maxwell missed the episode because of his brother’s wedding, but his place was taken by Columbian designer Esteban Cortazar.
The “Avant-Garde” episode’s winner was Chasity Sereal, who received immunity for the following episode. Shantall Lacayo was eliminated, but Christian Siriano used his veto power to save her.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Project Runway airs new episodes every Thursday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.