What went wrong between Aaron Michael and Bones Jones on ‘Project Runway’?

The latest episode of Project Runway put the remaining designers under a lot of pressure, which led to some heated arguments between Aaron Michael and Bones Jones.

Project Runway episode 7 was the “Avant-Garde” round where the designers had to create mind-blowing ensembles using faux fur. It was a team challenge, and Michael and Jones were paired to execute their designs.

The duo decided to go for a Game of Thrones look that was combined with a royal bridal touch. Until the decision-making task, everything was cool between the two. However, as the round progressed, Michael kept ignoring Jones’ ideas, which irked the latter. Nonetheless, Jones kept his silence.

Things went sideways when the huge collar of their fur coat couldn’t stand, and instead kept falling backwards. Michael was quite confident that it would stay put when the model would wear it, but Jones kept telling him otherwise.

Michael got frustrated when the collar didn’t stand up properly even when the model wore it. Jones suggested sewing paint paddles that would help the collar stand, but his partner was adamant and walked out of the door.

Jones told Michael that he is a Physics major and he knows what he is suggesting, but the latter began yelling at him. The two argued the entire day, but the next day, the Project Runway designers kept their differences aside and Michael apologized to Jones.

On the runway, their design scored one of the highest points.

Fans took Jones’ side in the matter

In Project Runway episode 7, the production organized a nice dinner for the designers. But Jones and Michael’s fight ruined everyone’s mood.

Viewers were disappointed with Michael because he started using cuss words, but fellow designers called out Jones when he used foul language in reciprocation.

Here’s how Project Runway fans reacted:

Melanin Monroe @JayBoleyn Now listen Bones works my nerves almost every week BUT Aaron was mad aggressive and disrespectful. Bones tried keeping it cute but Aaron was trying it. He would’ve gotten cursed tf out #ProjectRunway Now listen Bones works my nerves almost every week BUT Aaron was mad aggressive and disrespectful. Bones tried keeping it cute but Aaron was trying it. He would’ve gotten cursed tf out #ProjectRunway https://t.co/2sc4zqNTYf

↳ 𝕜𝕠𝕝𝕒 𝕓𝕠𝕤𝕤𝕒 𝕟𝕠𝕧𝕒 @SoulGlitch94_ He would’ve gotten slapped the moment “bitch” came out of his mouth. And it’s funny how Bones is called out for dirty words, yet Aaron started cursing him out first #ProjectRunway He would’ve gotten slapped the moment “bitch” came out of his mouth. And it’s funny how Bones is called out for dirty words, yet Aaron started cursing him out first #ProjectRunway https://t.co/gLci3oW1be

Crabrubywater @crabrubywater Never thought I’d be on Bones’ side. Aaron is a hot, childish mess. #ProjectRunway Never thought I’d be on Bones’ side. Aaron is a hot, childish mess. #ProjectRunway

Bern Cradd @BernCradd Not Aaron showing his whole entire ass and Bones was right? Damn I’d expect a better apology than that from him #ProjectRunway Not Aaron showing his whole entire ass and Bones was right? Damn I’d expect a better apology than that from him #ProjectRunway https://t.co/LVbQvDalHm

Lach @RealityLach

#projectrunway Aaron had so much to say and it turns out Bones was right the entire time. 🙃 Aaron had so much to say and it turns out Bones was right the entire time. 🙃#projectrunway

WIG @stuntqween Aaron is showing his tru colors #ProjectRunway His actions are very distasteful against Bones Aaron is showing his tru colors #ProjectRunway His actions are very distasteful against Bones

Karl Sakura @AznPanda07 Aaron didn't think before he blew off against Bones. Things got out of hand. Bones shouldn't came up like him though. Just work together and try not to tear each other apart #ProjectRunway Aaron didn't think before he blew off against Bones. Things got out of hand. Bones shouldn't came up like him though. Just work together and try not to tear each other apart #ProjectRunway

All about ‘Project Runway’ Season 19 episode 7

Project Runway Season 19 episode 7 featured Billy Porter in the guest judge’s chair; he joined the judges’ panel consisting of Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth. Expert designer Brandon Maxwell missed the episode because of his brother’s wedding, but his place was taken by Columbian designer Esteban Cortazar.

The “Avant-Garde” episode’s winner was Chasity Sereal, who received immunity for the following episode. Shantall Lacayo was eliminated, but Christian Siriano used his veto power to save her.

Project Runway airs new episodes every Thursday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

