Who is Aaron Michael on 'Project Runway?' The designer worked for drag queens and pageant winners

A new season of Project Runway is returning on Bravo with 16 talented designers set to mesmerize viewers and judges with their collection. While they will get a chance to showcase their designs at New York Fashion Week, the winner will get a $250,000 cash prize.

All set to win this Project Runway season, Aaron Michael is one of the contestants who has been working as a fashion designer for several years. He is going to bring his experience to the show and use it to his advantage.

Who is Aaron Michael?

Growing up in Moorefield, West Virginia, the 39-year-old Michael is said to have been born with a passion for fashion. Raised by grandparents after his mother’s demise, Michael is a self-taught designer. He had cut his first pattern by laying down on his friend’s basement and then tracing his body onto a fabric.

Michael designed for drag queens, regional theater actors, Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants, and various national pageant winners before opening his fashion lines. Now, his main focus is his two labels: Aaron Michael and Aaron Michael Costume Shoppe.

The Project Runway star is a tough competitor as he has experience showcasing his designs on the runway. One of the defining moments of Michael's career was when he displayed his collection at New Orleans Fashion Week.

Project Runway Season 19 contestants

Over the past 18 years, Project Runway has entertained viewers and impressed them with the show designers’ creativity. The critically-acclaimed show has roped in talented contestants this season as well.

Along with Michael, the upcoming season’s designers are Sabrina Spanta, Chasity Sereal, Octavio Aguilar, Caycee Black, Coral Castillo, Shantall Lacayo, Meg Ferguson, Kristina Kharlashkina, Bones Jones, Zayden Skipper, Katie Kortman, Kenneth Barlis, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Anna Yinan Zhou, and Darren Apolonio.

They will be judged by Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. This season's guest mentors include Gigi Hadid, Christopher John Rogers, Wisdom Kaye, Taraji P. Henson, Jason Wu, Billy Porter, Andy Cohen, and Karlie Kloss.

Meanwhile, Project Runway Season 19 is set to air new episodes from Thursday, October 14, at 9.00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the next day on Peacock TV.

