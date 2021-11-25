When will ‘Project Runway’ episode 7 air? Release date, guest judge and more

Bravo’s hit show, Project Runway, has gone on a break for Thanksgiving but will return with a new episode next week. After Katie Kortman was eliminated last week, the fashion reality series is now left with only ten designers.

Previously, Project Runway episode 6 saw contestants creating designs using accessories. This time, they have to tap into their creativity and design ensembles with the help of fur.

Will the designers be able to survive the challenge? Only time will tell.

‘Project Runway’ episode 7 releases next month

The air date of Project Runway Season 19 episode 7 is December 2. Due to Thanksgiving, the new episode has been postponed to next Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on Bravo.

The latest episode can also be streamed on Peacock TV the next day. Viewers can also opt for different streaming services like Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and fubo TV to catch the show.

Who will be the guest judge on ‘Project Runway’ episode 7?

Project Runway brings big personalities from the fashion and entertainment world to join the judges’ panel every week. In episode 7, the guest judge will be Billy Porter.

He is an actor, singer, author and a well known fashionista in Hollywood. His fashion style has always been unique, super creative and eye-catching. Porter recently made heads turn at the 2021 AMAs red carpet in his blue suit.

In Project Runway, he will be joining the regulars — Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth and Christian Siriano.

What will be the contestants’ task for the week?

The challenge of the upcoming episode of Project Runway Season 19 is titled Avant-garde. The official synopsis explains the task as follows:

“It's the Avant-garde challenge! Working in pairs, the designers must create innovative avant garde looks highlighting one of the most trendy and complicated of materials, faux fur. Billy Porter, the icon of modern avant garde fashion, will be the guest judge.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The episode is titled Are you for Real? and Project Runway’s remaining contestants Shantall Lacayo, Aaron Michael, Anna Yinan Zhou, Chastity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina, Octavio Aguilar, Zayden Skipper, Bones Jones, and Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste will feature in it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi