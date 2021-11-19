'Clown Clothes': 'Project Runway' fans react to Katie Kortman's elimination

Project Runway Season 19 is now left with ten contestants after Katie Kortman was eliminated in the sixth episode. Thursday night witnessed a beautiful mix of outfits and accessories on the runway, but not everyone can win the challenge.

Titled Fashion Is Back, Baby! Project Runway episode 6 was about contestants collaborating with local accessory designers to come up with fresh looks.

While Kortman impressed Christian Siriano with her choice of fabric, which she brought from home for this challenge, the same factor didn’t go down well with other judges on the runway.

As she scored the least, Kortman was eliminated from Project Runway Season 19.

Fans satisfied with elimination result

Project Runway fans seem to be happy with the result as they apparently were tired of Kortman displaying the same 'clown clothes' every time. Plus, she got quite frequent to be in the bottom line, but somehow was being saved until now.

Check out what fans have to say about Kortman’s elimination:

DanaTmo @danamarena Katie needs to find some clowns to dress. #ProjectRunway

Cynant @MSA305 No. Not with the clown looks Katie!! Not NYFW! #ProjectRunway

Sushma @sushma_karra I know this sounds mean, but when Christian said Katie has a customer out there all i could think of was clowns #ProjectRunway

E. Mitchell @EeeBronte #ProjectRunway If there was any other designer (not a quirky white woman) on Project Runway making the clownish looks that Katie does, they would've BEEN sent home ASAP #sorrynotsorry

DogLearnsToTweet2020🌊 Jesus🌊 Love Wins🌊BLM🌊FBR @Kim63727785 #ProjectRunway

Katie's best bet at selling clothes is out of a pop up tent at a clown convention

Mame @mamecastle All Katie's look really needs is a quarter pounder & some french fries. #ProjectRunway

Mame @mamecastle I'm about halfway in to #ProjectRunway and I'm so excited that Katie got to collaborate with her fashion soulmate! 🤡🎈🍿🐘🎪

Rita S. Loera @reet23l Is anyone else watching #ProjectRunway ? Even if Katie designed her dress long or hemmed across short, the judges wouldn't have given her a high score. Unfortunately- she was just at the bottom too many times 🧵

Black Lives Matter @eavesinalas #projectrunway I was so tired of Katie blaming everything on Cristian. That attitude bothered me more than her clothes

Allison 💄 @adru_6 That look was all Katie, it could have been from the same collection as the dress she's presently wearing. No one told Katie to do a high-low (????), use that fabric, that sleeve or the ruffled bib soooo #ProjectRunway

About ‘Project Runway’ episode 6

Project Runway Season 19 aired its sixth episode on Thursday. The contenders had to create an ensemble with an accessory given to them. While they looked nervous before opening the box of accessories, the designers were later excited to try a fresh look.

Steven Kolb, the CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), joined the judges panel consisting of Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siriano, Elaine Welteroth, and Nina Garcia.

The first four designers who went straight to the safe zone were Aaron Michael, Anna Yinan Zhou, Chastity Sereal, and Shantall Lacayo. And the bottom three contestants were Zayden Skipper, Bones Jones, and Kortman.

Meanwhile, Project Runway has a total of 10 contestants left for the competition. In addition to the aforementioned members, the remaining participants are Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina, Octavio Aguilar, and Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste.

According to the judges, Kortman “failed to listen to her own voice” and that her creation “embodied that confusion” on the runway. Her look included a colorful dress with vegan shoes.

After Siriano didn’t use his veto power to save her, Kortman was eliminated from Project Runway Season 19.

Project Runway airs every Thursday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo and the following day on Peacock TV.

Edited by Shaheen Banu