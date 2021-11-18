What is Steven Kolb’s net worth? Inside ‘Project Runway’ guest judge’s fortune

Project Runway Season 19 will air its sixth episode on Thursday on Bravo. The upcoming episode will see the remaining 11 contenders competing to impress the judges along with guest judge Steven Kolb.

Kolb is the CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). He is known as a leader of the fashion industry, therefore, impressing him will be the main motto of Project Runway designers.

From 2006, he has been part of the CFDA, which has achieved immense financial growth since. With his successful career, Kolb has managed to amass a significant fortune to his name.

Steven Kolb is worth millions

Steven Kolb joined CFDA in 2006 and became CEO in 2011. From charity events to award shows like the annual CFDA fashion awards, he oversees all operations. He nurtures young designers and helps them fit into the fashion world. His estimated net worth is $16 million.

A year before Kolb joined the council, the reported annual revenue of the CFDA was $3.5 million. But his talent and hard work turned the revenue to $15 million in 2015.

His career started at the American Cancer Society in New Jersey. He raised millions of dollars while working at the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) as the deputy director.

While he earns tremendously well through events, television shows and social media, Kolb also believes in giving back to society via several non-profit organizations.

Kolb is also an author who has written eight books on fashion and its history.

About ‘Project Runway’ episode 6

Kolb seems like a strict guest judge on Project Runway Season 19, thus, winning his heart might be a bit difficult for participants.

Interestingly, the fashion expert had earlier appeared on the Bravo show in the previous season, meaning that he's well versed with how the reality series works.

In episode 6 of Project Runway, the contestants will be given the task of creating an ensemble using a particular accessory. Will they be able to make it or break it? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Project Runway Season 19 has an incredible panel of judges including Christian Siriano, Elaine Welteroth, Brandon Maxwell, and Nina Garcia. In the previous episode, Olympic-winning figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir joined the panel as guest judges.

The upcoming episode of Project Runway will air on November 18 at 9:00 PM ET on Bravo and the next day on Peacock TV.

Edited by Danyal Arabi