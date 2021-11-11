When will 'Project Runway' episode 5 air? All about tasks, guest judges, and more

Project Runway Season 19 is succeeding in impressing the audience with the right amount of drama and incredible collections every week. The upcoming episode is set to bring a new element for viewers.

After Gigi Hadid’s Flower Power episode, Project Runway episode 5 will be about designing appealing ensembles for Olympic skaters.

It will air on November 11 at 9.00 pm (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the latest episodes on Peacock TV the next day.

Olympic-winning figure skaters are guest judges

The upcoming fifth episode of Project Runway Season 19 will see two Olympic winners. Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are figure skaters who have won multiple titles for their talent and have also appeared on several television shows.

Tara Lipinski

She started roller skating at the age of three and has won multiple championships at a young age. Lipinski became the youngest person to win a gold medal at the US Olympic Festival, the US national championship, the World Championships, and Olympic gold medal. After that, Lipinski became a professional skater who started skating in professional competitions and Stars on Ice.

While sharing the news of her appearance on Project Runway, she wrote on Instagram:

“This was such a dream show! I had the absolute best time and was so honored to be part of such an incredible production. The designers blew my mind, and I can’t wait for you all to see the episode tomorrow. Who else is a @projectrunwaybravo super fan?!? Couldn’t believe it when I got the call for this….bucket list. #projectrunway”

Johnny Weir

He is a famous figure skater who is also a television personality and commentator for NBC’s The Kentucky Derby and The Super Bowl. He has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars Season 29 as a celebrity contestant.

Weir’s talent has showered him with numerous championship titles. He is a two-time US Olympian, two-time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, three-time US National Figure Skating Champion, World bronze medalist (2008), and the 2001 World Junior Figure Skating Champion.

Weir will be seen giving the aspiring designers a hard time on Project Runway’s new episode.

What to expect from Project Runway episode 5?

In the upcoming episode of Project Runway, Lipinski and Weir will arrive as guest judges. They will give the designers the challenging task of creating beautiful yet comfortable ensembles for skaters who are set to go to the Olympics.

While Lipinski seemed excited in the trailer, Weir is seen saying, “This was offensive to my eyes.” Then, close-up shots of the contestants are shown as they are creating their designs — some might fail, while some might lose patience.

One of the regular judges, Brandon Maxwell, is seen in the promo, commenting:

“This is harder than the figure skating.”

Project Runway Season 19 judges are Maxwell, Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth.

New episodes air every Thursday on Bravo. If you don’t have the channel, opt for streaming services like fuboTV, Sling, and YouTube TV.

Edited by Shaheen Banu