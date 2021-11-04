When will 'Project Runway' episode 4 air? All about guest judge Gigi Hadid, tasks, and more

Project Runway's Flower Power episode is all set to air on November 4. The fourth episode will feature supermodel and fashion icon Gigi Hadid as the guest judge.

After last week's spooky Halloween bonanza, fans are ready to see whose style will blossom on tonight's episode.

Project Runway to have Gigi Hadid as guest judge on Flower Power episode

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is one of the most celebrated models in the world right now. Gigi began her career back in 2014 and was announced International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016.

The older Hadid sibling has already made thirty-five appearances on international Vogue magazine covers.

Gigi will be the guest judge on Project Runway's Flower Power episode. In a sneak peak of the episode posted on Instagram, she is seen greeting the contestants with:

"Hi! I'm your flower girl."

Gigi will assist the judges in picking the best and worst looks of the evening. She will also use her experience in the field to help mentor the designers.

All about Project Runway's Floral Print Challenge

In episode 4 of Project Runway, the thirteen designers are asked to create a high-end, runway-ready fashion look that embraces floral print.

Elaine Welteroth shares an example of Lewis Miller's gorgeous floral art pieces:

"While New York City is sleeping, this brilliant mastermind transforms the cities prettiest spots into beautiful giant floral instillations."

In the episode, the fashion designers will collaborate with graphic designers to present their pieces to the panel of judges.

Project Runway episode 3 update

In Project Runway's Halloween special episode titled If You Got It, Haunt It, the designers had to stay in the haunted Bartow-Pell Mansion overnight.

The contestants were tasked with creating a “hauntingly chic” gown and mask for a masquerade ball.

Chasity won the round with judges describing her work as "creative, sophisticated, and above all drama." Guest judge Taraji P. Henson was so impressed that she claimed Chastity "has a gift from God."

Nina Garcia revealed that Kenneth will be facing elimination due to his "confusing and unfinished" look.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Project Runway Season 9 airs new episodes every Thursday at 9.00 pm (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Siddharth Satish