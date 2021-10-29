When will 'Project Runway' episode 3 air? All about Halloween fashion, guest judge Taraji P Henson and more

Project Runway's Season 19 is all set for Halloween season! Mentor Christian Siriano will feature in a vampire cape on the October 28th episode.

Actress Taraji Penda Henson will be joining the judge's panel to witness the spooks. After the streetwear challenge in episode 2, fans will be seeing a whole new side of the designers on the Halloween special.

All about Project Runway's Halloween Challenge

The third week of Project Runway puts the designers through a very exciting test. The contestants will not be designing on the Halloween episode, but they will need to find inspiration in "haunting themes" like so many great designers before them.

"Like any great horror movie, there's a twist," Christian marked.

In order for the designers to find inspiration, they are sent to a haunted mansion, Bartow-Pell, to spend the night. A ghostly hologram of Siriano greets the contestants along with spooky decor.

The challenge includes coming up with "hauntingly chic" designs meant to be worn for a masquerade ball.

About Guest Judge Taraji P Henson

Howard graduate Taraji Penda Henson is an American actress who began her Hollywood career on several television shows before her breakthrough in Baby Boy.

The official Instagram handle of Project Runway shared the first look of the Oscar-nominated icon, Henson, on the show, calling her “eerie-sistible.”

Taraji is not in the news just because of her feature on Project Runway, she is also making headlines because of her recent Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind Taraji.

On her show, she opens up about her abusive relationship, which resulted in a lifetime lip injury.

'Project Runway' episode 2 update

Project Runway episode 2 was titled #Streetwear. The designers were mentored by TikTok influencer Wisdom Kaye.

The contestants had to create an impactful streetwear look that included not one, but three separate pieces. Wisdom stressed on comfort and wearability and assured the designers that big proportions and loose fits tend to be the secret key in streetwear fashion.

During the episode, Meg and Prajje got into a little altercation and she felt the atmosphere of the show to be unhealthy for her.

Prajje's Haitan art-inspired look made him the winner of the #Streetwear challenge. Kenneth, Katie and Darren were in the bottom three but were saved from elimination as Meg quit the show voluntarily.

Project Runway Season 9 airs new episodes every Thursday at 9.00 pm (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Prem Deshpande