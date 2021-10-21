When will 'Project Runway' Episode 2 air? TikTok star Wisdom Kaye to share streetwear style tips 

Bravo's Project Runway has always showcased an interesting panel of contestants and the new Season 19 is taking this up a notch. The fan-favorite design show is back and this time around, it'll only get better.

TikTok star Wisdom Kaye helps participants with tips and tricks to ace the streetwear challenge for Episode 2. Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia return as judges this season. Along with the critically acclaimed mentors, the show brings a few celebrated guest judges as well.

The upcoming episode will air on October 21 at 9.00 pm ET.

About guest judge, Wisdom Kaye, as 'Project Runway' contestants excitedly receive his fashion advice

Wisdom Kaye is a 21-year-old model and fashion influencer. He gained a huge following after going viral on TikTok. The social media sensation creates content inspired by streetwear, anime, cartoons, fashion challenges, budget looks and so on.

Kaye fuses genderless fashion and humor, which makes his style unique. The six-foot-four model was signed by IMG in 2019. He has worked with brands like Coach, Fendi, Revlon and Dior.

Kaye's interest in fashion began back in high school. He used the art as a form of self defense after dealing with bullying.

Episode 2 features Kaye giving advice to the 16 designers:

"I'm here to deliver some very pivotal information. In street style, the bigger proportions and loose fit really come into play. Accessorizing is always key and so is the right headwear."

The contestants were elated to see him. One of them exclaimed, "Oh I love him on Tiktok!" Another designer said,

"Wisdom Kaye! I follow him on social media. I relate to him as his style is so fresh and so fun. Streetwear is my thing!"

'Project Runway' episode 1 update

Season 19 Episode 2 will require the designers to create an impactful, breakout streetwear look, containing three separate pieces. Wisdom Kaye will assist the team in the challenge. Here's a preview of the episode:

[SPOILERS AHEAD FOR EPISODE 1]

.

.

Season 19 Episode 1 had the designers split into two teams – warm and cool – challenging them to create monochromatic looks. The two groups were briefed at Lincoln Center, where the warm team won the round.

Also Read

Designers Octavio, Bones and Darren impressed the judges with their work. Bones emerged as the week's champion and Caycee was sent home for her average performance.

Project Runway airs every Thursday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, readers can check their local listings.

Edited by Sabine Algur