When will 'Project Runway' Episode 6 air? All about tasks, guest judge, and more

The upcoming episode of Project Runway Season 19 is all set to air on Thursday. The competition's bar rises higher with each episode and the contenders do not disappoint the audience with their creations.

After the figure skater episode, Project Runway episode 6 will be about designing ensembles as per their chosen accessories. Every designer knows that an accessory can either make or break one’s look.

'Project Runway' Episode 6 premiere

The sixth episode of Project Runway Season 19 will air on November 18 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The latest episodes are also available on Peacock TV the next day.

Steven Kolb to join the judge's panel

Every episode of Project Runway includes a guest judge with immense knowledge about fashion. One such celebrity is set to appear in episode 6 as well. Steven Kolb, CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), will be prominently featured.

Known as one of the leading names in the fashion industry, Kolb is an important person for the contenders to impress. He might be the golden ticket for many designers who want to enter the fashion world.

Kolb, who has been a hot-shot fashion expert at New York Fashion Week, works on nurturing aspiring designers and will be searching for a gem in Project Runway Episode 6.

What to expect from Episode 6?

Pressure is pretty high for the designers at this point as Kolb is returning to Project Runway as a guest judge.

Participants have to create a beautiful ensemble with an accessory, so they must be extra careful with their outfits. It is unclear whether the contestants can choose their accessory or if they will be given a specific one.

Along with Kolb, the regular judges’ panel includes Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, and Nina Garcia.

The previous episode of Project Runway was all about designing ensembles for Olympic-winning figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir. The designs were quite impressive, but not all the designers were able to survive the episode.

Sabrina Spanta has been eliminated from Project Runway Season 19 Episode 5. Meanwhile, aspiring designers are prepping for Episode 6.

