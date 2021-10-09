Who is Katie Kortman? 'Project Runway' designer once vowed not to buy clothes

The new season of Project Runway is all set to return with a bang on Bravo. In the reality show, 16 talented designers will mesmerize viewers and judges with their mind-blowing collections. While they will get a chance to showcase their creations at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the winner will take home a $250,000 cash prize.

One of the aspiring designers is Katie Kortman, who enjoys painting, dancing and jumping, along with sewing. Will she impress the judges? Only time will tell.

Who is Katie Kortman?

Project Runway designer Katie Kortman loves what she does and is full of life. Her fondness for sewing and fashion blossomed when she moved to Bahrain because of her husband’s job. He is an OB-GYN in the military and the couple has four kids together.

When she shifted back to the United States, Kortman vowed not to buy clothes. So, she decided to make her own clothes and soon the 40-year-old designer mastered ready-to-wear outfits. She is proud of her readymade creation that can be worn instantly for any occasion without any hassle.

Her designs are mainly focused on colorful prints and custom singular. As she has just moved to Japan, her aim is to draw inspiration from the new cultural surroundings. Kortman owns a website where she sells her designs and also teaches the art of sewing.

Her introduction on the website reads:

“Hi! I’m Katie. I paint, I sew, I jump, I dance! I also parent 4 children by day (and night). It can be exhausting, but creating art and clothing and dancing all day really help me enjoy life amongst the mundane and exhausting tasks that can accompany motherhood.”

Project Runway season 19 contestants

Over the past 18 seasons, Project Runway has entertained viewers with the show designers’ creativity. The critically-acclaimed show has roped in talented contestants this season as well.

Along with Kortman, Project Runway new season’s designers are Aaron Michael, Meg Ferguson, Chasity Sereal, Caycee Black, Coral Castillo, Shantall Lacayo, Kristina Kharlashkina, Bones Jones, Zayden Skipper, Octavio Aguilar, Sabrina Spanta, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Kenneth Barlis, Anna Yinan Zhou, and Darren Apolonio.

They will be judged by Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth. Through the course of the season, the long-running show will also invite guest mentors including Wisdom Kaye, Taraji P. Henson, Jason Wu, Gigi Hadid, Christopher John Rogers, Billy Porter, Andy Cohen, and Karlie Kloss.

Meanwhile, Project Runway Season 19 will air new episodes from Thursday, October 14, at 9.00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the latest episodes on Peacock TV the next day.

Edited by Prem Deshpande