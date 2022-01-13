When will ‘Project Runway’ Episode 11 air? Release date, trailer and more

After a crossover episode with Real Housewives cast members, Project Runway returns with a new challenge this Thursday. With each episode, the tasks are getting tougher and fans will soon have Season 19’s winner.

This time, the designers don't have to create outfits using any accessories or collab with celebrities. Instead, they will have to showcase their talent by working with a model’s hairstyle.

Titled “Haute Hair Collab,” Project Runway Episode 11’s official synopsis reads:

“In this one-day challenge, the designers are each teamed with an up-and-coming hairstylist for a head-to-toe fashion collaboration to create an innovative design and hair look.”

‘Project Runway’ Episode 11: Release date, guest judges and more

Project Runway Season 19 Episode 11 will hit viewers on January 13, Thursday. It will air on Bravo at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Philo, Sling TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. The episode will also be available on the network’s site and Peacock TV the day after its premiere.

Who is the guest judge?

The upcoming episode’s guest judge will be Precious Lee. In her portfolio, she is described as:

“The first Black curve model to appear on the pages of American Vogue.”

Lee started her modeling career at 18 and since then, she has walked the ramp for several top designers/brands and graced runways like New York and Milan Fashion Week. She has featured on the covers of numerous fashion magazines, such as Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue and M Le Monde.

Lee became an inspiration for plus-size models, especially after collaborating with luxury lingerie brand, Fleur du Ma. Speaking about the partnership in her portfolio, Lee said:

“I’ve fought for women for years in fashion with the intention of one day seeing projects just like this one. Now women of larger sizes have access to a luxury brand that includes lingerie and clothing. It’s a huge win for the plus-sized community, it’s unprecedented—and it’s only the beginning.”

What to expect from new episode?

Episode 11 of Project Runway Season 19 will see the designers struggling to create runway looks inspired by their assigned model's hairstyle.

Mentor Christian Siriano can be seen questioning Shantall Lacayo’s design in the new episode. However, she has the advantage to experiment this time, having won the previous episode’s challenge. Thanks to her win, Lacayo has got immunity to push ahead.

Apart from her, the remaining designers are Chasity Sereal, Bones Jones, Kristina Kharlashkina, Aaron Michael, and Coral Castillo.

Also Read Article Continues below

The judges panel will include Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth along with guest judge Precious Lee.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul