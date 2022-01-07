"Kristina needs to go": 'Project Runway' fans react after judges eliminate Anna Yinan Zhou

Project Runway Season 19 released its tenth episode that invited the cast of the Real Housewives series. After creating gorgeous designs for the ladies’ reunion, the Bravo show bid goodbye to designer Anna Yinan Zhou.

The elimination round included Zhou and Kristina Kharlashkina in the bottom two. Both failed to impress judges with their designs, leading to Zhou’s elimination from the show.

Some viewers agreed with the decision and believed the designer had been out of her game for the past few episodes. However, a few fans argued that Zhou outdid Kharlashkina in Episode 10.

Dr. Wendy Osefo from The Real Housewives of Potomac was Kharlashkina’s client and the two didn't appear to have great chemistry. While Kharlashkina cried during the process, Osefo claimed that she wanted a gown instead of a pantsuit.

Here’s what fans have to say

Kharlashkina’s design was not up to the mark this time, which could have been due to the lack of connection and communication with Osefo.

When the judges asked about what went wrong, they threw each other under the bus. Kharlashkina claimed that it was difficult to work with Osefo, and the latter said that she didn’t want to wear this outfit to the reunion.

Project Runway fans called out Kharlashkina for fake crying and slammed judges for choosing her over Zhou:

lizb1 @ElizabethManger Kristina needs to go she doesn’t listen #ProjectRunway Kristina needs to go she doesn’t listen #ProjectRunway

Lady here to talk @Ladyheretotalk Kristina gotta go with this passive aggressive attitude and also towards a black woman! Wendy is very civil and professional on this challenge and is not bringing drama #ProjectRunway Kristina gotta go with this passive aggressive attitude and also towards a black woman! Wendy is very civil and professional on this challenge and is not bringing drama #ProjectRunway

Koree4Real ✊🏾📸🛩 @superstarboss1 🙄, Kristina Should’ve Wait Home She Made That’s Ugly Church Dress For Dr.Wendy Wasn’t Even Close to What’s She Asked For Period.



#ProjectRunway The Judges Made The Wrong Decisions. 🤬🙄, Kristina Should’ve Wait Home She Made That’s Ugly ChurchDress For Dr.Wendy Wasn’t Even Close to What’s She Asked For Period. The Judges Made The Wrong Decisions. 🤬😤🙄, Kristina Should’ve Wait Home She Made That’s Ugly Church ⛪️ Dress For Dr.Wendy Wasn’t Even Close to What’s She Asked For Period. #ProjectRunway

Jenn @jennellens That outfit did not fit Wendy whatsoever. Kristina did a terrible job tailoring that look. Is this first time she’s had a model with curves? Her aesthetic doesn’t lean towards real bodies #ProjectRunway That outfit did not fit Wendy whatsoever. Kristina did a terrible job tailoring that look. Is this first time she’s had a model with curves? Her aesthetic doesn’t lean towards real bodies #ProjectRunway

Alexis 💞💕💕 @lexiwilltell #ProjectRunway Kristina that's right girl, manipulate with those tears. Wendy is going to come out in a anything.. Kristina that's right girl, manipulate with those tears. Wendy is going to come out in a anything..😂😂😂😂 #ProjectRunway https://t.co/opMc11ZKjV

Tyne Hall @TyneHall Kristina and Anna fumbled this one. But for me Kristina’s was the worst. It was like she had to do something that wasn’t baggy pjs and it shook her #ProjectRunway Kristina and Anna fumbled this one. But for me Kristina’s was the worst. It was like she had to do something that wasn’t baggy pjs and it shook her #ProjectRunway

All about ‘Project Runway’ Episode 10

The tenth episode of Project Runway Season 19 welcomed reality star housewives from New York, Orange County and Potomac.

The divas wanted an outfit for their upcoming reunion episode. Here's a list of the housewives that appeared on the show and their designers:

The Real Housewives of New York City: Leah McSweeney was paired with Coral Castillo, and Luann de Lesseps with Shantall Lacayo.

Leah McSweeney was paired with Coral Castillo, and Luann de Lesseps with Shantall Lacayo. The Real Housewives of Orange County: Gina Kirschenheiter with Anna Yinan Zhou, and Shannon Beador with Bones Jones.

Gina Kirschenheiter with Anna Yinan Zhou, and Shannon Beador with Bones Jones. The Real Housewives of Potomac: Dr. Wendy Osefo’s designer was Kristina Kharlashkina, Gizelle Bryant’s was Aaron Michael, and Karen Huger’s was Chasity Sereal.

The winner of the Project Runway’s housewives special episode was Lacayo, while Sereal was among the bottom three in the elimination round.

The guest judge was Real Housewives host Andy Cohen, who joined judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

