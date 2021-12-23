When will ‘Project Runway’ Episode 10 air? Release date, guest judge, and more

Project Runway Season 19 is currently on a break for Christmas and New Year. Thus it will return in the first week of January.

However, Bravo has given a sneak peek into the upcoming tenth episode in the previous episode’s end credit. The bar has risen as the challenges get tougher, with Project Runway nearing its finale.

Episode 10 of the competition series will see designers creating ensembles for the stars of The Real Housewives. Will they survive the challenge while working with the dramatic housewives? Only time will tell.

Episode 10 airs on January 6

Project Runway Season 19 episode 10 will air on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The show is taking a two-week break during the festival time.

The new episode will also be available on Peacock TV the day after its premiere. The network’s website will also stream the episode.

Viewers who don’t have the channel can even opt for several live streaming platforms, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from ‘Project Runway’ new episode?

Titled 'The Housewives,' the tenth episode of Project Runway Season 19 is set to be interesting. The official synopsis reads:

“Bravo's Real Housewives of Potomac, Orange County, and New York City bring their signature attitudes to the catwalk for a client challenge like no other; emotions run high as each designer is paired with a Housewife to make them a reunion show look.”

Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Luann Huge, and all the other housewives to appear on Project Runway are known to stir drama on their respective shows. In the end credit video, some of them were seen giving their designers a hard time. The housewives are the special guests as well as the models to walk the ramp in the upcoming episode.

The designs will be mentored by Christian Siriano, while the judges’ panel will include Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth. They will be joined by guest judge Andy Cohen.

Cohen is a popular TV host who handles talk shows after every Real Housewives episode from across various shows of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Project Runway Season 19 airs new episodes every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET. In the previous episode, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste was eliminated, leaving the competition for the remaining seven designers: Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Aaron Michael, Bones Jones, Kristina Kharlashkina, Anna Yinan Zhou, and Shantall Lacayo.

