“Anna’s was the worst”: Project Runway fans heartbroken as Prajje Oscar gets eliminated

Project Runway episode 9 ended with the elimination of fan-favorite designer Prajje Oscar, leaving the fans heartbroken.

In the latest episode titled “The Last Straw,” the contestants had to create a cocktail dress from unconventional materials found in cocktail bars. Oscar chose couch covers and spray-painted them, then pasted doilies and coffee filters all over the dress, giving it a floral look.

While the design was beautiful and creative, judges didn’t find it impressive and a cocktail party-appropriate. They found it the least appealing among all the designs, and their reason was “too many doilies.”

Project Runway fans have mostly liked Oscar’s designs in the past. Naturally, they are upset with the result, especially because Anna Yinan Zhou was rescued over Oscar. She was also in the bottom three and viewers felt that she deserved to be eliminated instead of Oscar.

Fans reaction to Prajje Oscar's elimination on Project Runway episode 9

The bottom three contestants were Oscar, Zhou and Chasity Sereal. Sereal and Oscar’s designs were better than Zhou's, as per the fans.

Even in the previous episode, netizens were unhappy with the judges who had put Oscar at the bottom.

Check out how fans reacted to the Project Runway designer’s elimination:

Lach @RealityLach Idk I feel like they should've picked Anna over Prajjé #ProjectRunway Idk I feel like they should've picked Anna over Prajjé #ProjectRunway

LeMo @withlovelemo This breaks my heart to see Prajje go home this week. 💔 #ProjectRunway This breaks my heart to see Prajje go home this week. 💔#ProjectRunway

Amber Lowe-Woodfork @RevrunLowe Ugh. I’m so sad! Prajje was such a fun personality on the show. #ProjectRunway Ugh. I’m so sad! Prajje was such a fun personality on the show. #ProjectRunway

Jasmine Nacole @JasNacole Anna better show me, next episode why she still here cuz sweetie I didn't see it #ProjectRunway Anna better show me, next episode why she still here cuz sweetie I didn't see it #ProjectRunway

All about Project Runway episode 9

The designers were challenged to create cocktail dresses from unconventional items, such as straws, doilies, table cloths, plastic cups, couch covers, curtains, and plastic bags. Without using any actual fabric, they had to design party ensembles.

Shantall Lacayo styled a mind-blowing dress using black straws and won the challenge. Aaron Michael and Kristina Kharlashkina’s creations were among the top designs, while Bones Jones and Coral Castillo impressed the judges with their work.

With Christian Siriano as the designers’ mentor, the judges’ panel included Elaine Welteroth, Brandon Maxwell and Nina Garcia. Designer Christopher John Rogers was the guest judge.

In an upcoming episode of Project Runway, the stars of the Real Housewives franchise will be seen taking the place of the models. The designers will have to create their reunion looks and TV personality Andy Cohen will be the guest judge.

The new episode of Project Runway will air next Thursday, December 23, at 9.00 PM ET (Eastern Time) on Bravo.

