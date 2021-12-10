‘Project Runway’ fans were disappointed with judges for not liking Prajjé Oscar’s look

The eighth episode of Project Runway Season 19 kickstarted with the 'Comfy Chic' challenge. The designers had to create outfits that felt comfortable but looked luxe and elegant.

One of the fans’ favorite designers, Prajjé Oscar, created a comfy chic look using a fabric with naked women's print. While it gave an elegant vibe, the judges were not onboard with his design.

To the viewers’ shock, Oscar was sent to the bottom four. Fans felt that his look went perfectly with the theme, and in fact, judge Elaine Welteroth too liked his design. But Brandon Maxwell didn’t like the shirt’s backside, and Nina Garcia didn’t appreciate the loose-fitting.

Fans were disappointed with the judges’ decision as they thought that Oscar’s design was way better than some of the other designers who were saved from the elimination round.

Dean @thedeans_list They don't have to like Prajjé's look but they liked Aaron's look though #ProjectRunway They don't have to like Prajjé's look but they liked Aaron's look though #ProjectRunway https://t.co/L840HFzwS1

j @juliannemancuso bro prajje was my winner of this challenge WHAT #ProjectRunway bro prajje was my winner of this challenge WHAT #ProjectRunway

Rant&RAVE @ScreamingRants WTH almost everyone who wants to wear something comfortable would have worn Prajje's look... #ProjectRunway WTH almost everyone who wants to wear something comfortable would have worn Prajje's look... #ProjectRunway

New Orleans Lady @IfIWereMagneto Elaine is the smart one twice in a row. She liked Prajjé’s and was not feeling Aaron’s! #ProjectRunway Elaine is the smart one twice in a row. She liked Prajjé’s and was not feeling Aaron’s! #ProjectRunway https://t.co/i7e5cSFwOW

Anna @anwarr__s_couch @IfIWereMagneto Christina made a Katie clown outfit while Prajje was soo chic and fresh I can’t believe it’s the bottom #projectrunway @IfIWereMagneto Christina made a Katie clown outfit while Prajje was soo chic and fresh I can’t believe it’s the bottom #projectrunway

New Orleans Lady @IfIWereMagneto @anwarr__s_couch LIKE OK, you don’t have to like the snake skin on the back, but it should not have been scored THAT low. @anwarr__s_couch LIKE OK, you don’t have to like the snake skin on the back, but it should not have been scored THAT low.

Prajjé Oscar has been saved

Going by the judges’ reaction, viewers were worried that Oscar would be eliminated. However, he was saved.

Throughout the season on Project Runway, Oscar has always brought in his street style and showed his painting talent through his designs. In fact, he was part of the winning outfit in the previous episode.

This time, Oscar wanted to try something new without using any paint. Plus, the designers had to create ensembles in a day.

After Project Runway episode 8, Oscar might not leave his art behind for the rest of the competition.

‘Project Runway’ episode 8 featured Cyndi Lauper

With the 'Comfy Chic' theme, Project Runway brought in popstar and fashionista Cyndi Lauper as the guest mentor. She was accompanied by Season 18 winner Geoffrey Mac.

While Lauper gave her insight into the theme to the designers, Mac shared his journey after winning the show.

The eighth episode of Project Runway Season 19 also welcomed guest judge Maria Cornejo, who is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

The season is nearing its finale, and soon fans will get their winner. Until then, tune in to Bravo every Thursday to watch new episodes of Project Runway at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The winner will receive a $250,000 cash prize along with an opportunity to work with CFDA members.

