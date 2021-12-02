'RHOC' fans miss Kelly Dodd as Heather Dubrow returns to Bravo show

RHOC Season 16 is here! The first episode started with Heather Dubrow’s return to the new season and ended with her inviting all the housewives to her huge mansion. While fans are excited to see her again after five years, they miss her rival Kelly Dodd Leventhal on RHOC.

Meanwhile, Leventhal didn’t miss a chance to take a dig at Dubrow as soon as the premiere episode started. She posted a few tweets targeting the RHOC star.

Kelly Leventhal @kellydleventhal Who wears Fendi earrings with a Fendi dress and Fendi bag, then wears Louis Vuitton pants with a Louis Vuitton shirt?? Someone please help this fashion victim!! #fireyourstylist Who wears Fendi earrings with a Fendi dress and Fendi bag, then wears Louis Vuitton pants with a Louis Vuitton shirt?? Someone please help this fashion victim!! #fireyourstylist

Kelly Leventhal @kellydleventhal @PageSix @BravoWWHL It’s so sad @HeatherDubrow keeps using the same line about me. She apparently has no original thoughts or can’t come up with anything better. She’s used the same tired response three times in three places. Work harder bitch @dailyblastlive It’s so sad @HeatherDubrow keeps using the same line about me. She apparently has no original thoughts or can’t come up with anything better. She’s used the same tired response three times in three places. Work harder bitch @dailyblastlive @PageSix @BravoWWHL

Fans want Kelly Leventhal and Heather Dubrow together on ‘RHOC’

Leventhal is known for bringing a whole lot of drama with her; she has burned a lot of bridges on RHOC. She is currently not part of the Bravo show, but viewers want her to feature this season.

They feel it will be interesting to watch Dubrow and Leventhal on the same series as it will bring drama and entertainment to the viewers.

Check out fans’ reaction here:

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn #RHOC Heather didn’t just call Kelly trash in the bus while in Ireland, she brought her daughter into it. #WWHL Heather didn’t just call Kelly trash in the bus while in Ireland, she brought her daughter into it. #WWHL #RHOC

Derek Pentz @ZenobiaDarling This might be controversial, but if they kept Kelly on #Rhoc , this season would be off the chart with drama because Heather and Kelly HATE each other and would be so shady and nasty to each other, but the one downside is that it might be too toxic to watch. This might be controversial, but if they kept Kelly on #Rhoc, this season would be off the chart with drama because Heather and Kelly HATE each other and would be so shady and nasty to each other, but the one downside is that it might be too toxic to watch.

dramabananna @dramabananna Kelly has a YouTube channel to dish about #RHOC and Heather and how much she hates Heather and Heather boobs? #WWHL Kelly has a YouTube channel to dish about #RHOC and Heather and how much she hates Heather and Heather boobs? #WWHL https://t.co/DzKLR8iZr2

JONEL @SoMilli_ Would of loved to see Kelly torture Heather this season 🤷🏾‍♂️ #RHOC Would of loved to see Kelly torture Heather this season 🤷🏾‍♂️ #RHOC

Lora @loraetc I missed #rhoc ! Can Heather adopt me? I am going to low key miss Kelly. I missed #rhoc! Can Heather adopt me? I am going to low key miss Kelly.

Historians on Housewives @HistoriansH



Does he forget that Heather DuBrow said she wouldn’t film with Kelly Dodd? And look at that! Tonight’s rebooted



Heather’s in a category all her own w/production. Remember all the times Andy said he doesn’t do #RealHousewives ultimatums?Does he forget that Heather DuBrow said she wouldn’t film with Kelly Dodd? And look at that! Tonight’s rebooted #RHOC stars Heather sans KellyHeather’s in a category all her own w/production. #BravoTV Remember all the times Andy said he doesn’t do #RealHousewives ultimatums? Does he forget that Heather DuBrow said she wouldn’t film with Kelly Dodd? And look at that! Tonight’s rebooted #RHOC stars Heather sans KellyHeather’s in a category all her own w/production. #BravoTV https://t.co/P6LXt8mJK9

STLATTITUDE @STLATTITUDE I don't know why everyone is so glad Heather Debrow is back she's boring af and a bitch. I would rather have Kelly she's entertaining #RHOC I don't know why everyone is so glad Heather Debrow is back she's boring af and a bitch. I would rather have Kelly she's entertaining #RHOC

Housewife Hag 2.0 @HousewifeHag2 Let’s not forget that Bravo fired Heather Dubrow because she was an evil wretched bitter old hag and Kelly Dodd was the supreme 😍😍😍 #RHOC Let’s not forget that Bravo fired Heather Dubrow because she was an evil wretched bitter old hag and Kelly Dodd was the supreme 😍😍😍 #RHOC

Dubrow recently sued Leventhal

Dubrow and Leventhal have been rivals for a long time. But their fight escalated when the latter reportedly claimed that Dubrow’s son gave her COVID-19. While she later apologized for her comment, the damage was already done.

The Dubrows sued Leventhal with two cease-and-desist letters.

But things didn’t end there.

Kelly made a huge scene at a restaurant where she filmed and shamed Dubrow and her husband, who were having their private dinner time.

Leventhal literally heckled the couple and called names on her Instagram story. Later, Dubrow reacted to the incident and called the RHOC alum “pathetic.”

Here’s how Leventhal reacted:

Kelly Leventhal @kellydleventhal



pagesix.com/2021/12/01/hea… If I’m so irrelevant why did your lawyer send me 2 cease & desist letters? BTW no one “heckled” you. I just got video of you & Gomer Pyle eating alone at a table for 6. You’re the “sad & pathetic” one. Ask anyone in production. They can’t stand you. If I’m so irrelevant why did your lawyer send me 2 cease & desist letters? BTW no one “heckled” you. I just got video of you & Gomer Pyle eating alone at a table for 6. You’re the “sad & pathetic” one. Ask anyone in production. They can’t stand you. pagesix.com/2021/12/01/hea…

Meanwhile, her contract with Bravo was not renewed, which means she was let go from the show. Speculation is rife that producers wanted Dubrow on the show, thus Leventhal and a few other members were not welcomed for Season 16.

What happened in the premiere episode?

The RHOC Season 16 premiere introduced all the housewives and their families. Three newcomers, Nicole James, Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong, appeared in the first episode.

However, James might not continue on the show as a huge fight is about to happen in the upcoming episode. Apparently she sued Dubrow’s husband, and Shannon Beador knew about it, but didn’t say a word.

Interestingly, all the housewives are partying at Dubrow’s house and fans are awaiting the drama to unfold.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia