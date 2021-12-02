'RHOC' fans miss Kelly Dodd as Heather Dubrow returns to Bravo show

RHOC Season 16 is here! The first episode started with Heather Dubrow’s return to the new season and ended with her inviting all the housewives to her huge mansion. While fans are excited to see her again after five years, they miss her rival Kelly Dodd Leventhal on RHOC.
Meanwhile, Leventhal didn’t miss a chance to take a dig at Dubrow as soon as the premiere episode started. She posted a few tweets targeting the RHOC star.
Fans want Kelly Leventhal and Heather Dubrow together on ‘RHOC’
Leventhal is known for bringing a whole lot of drama with her; she has burned a lot of bridges on RHOC. She is currently not part of the Bravo show, but viewers want her to feature this season.
They feel it will be interesting to watch Dubrow and Leventhal on the same series as it will bring drama and entertainment to the viewers.
Check out fans’ reaction here:
Dubrow recently sued Leventhal
Dubrow and Leventhal have been rivals for a long time. But their fight escalated when the latter reportedly claimed that Dubrow’s son gave her COVID-19. While she later apologized for her comment, the damage was already done.
The Dubrows sued Leventhal with two cease-and-desist letters.
But things didn’t end there.
Kelly made a huge scene at a restaurant where she filmed and shamed Dubrow and her husband, who were having their private dinner time.
Leventhal literally heckled the couple and called names on her Instagram story. Later, Dubrow reacted to the incident and called the RHOC alum “pathetic.”
Here’s how Leventhal reacted:
Meanwhile, her contract with Bravo was not renewed, which means she was let go from the show. Speculation is rife that producers wanted Dubrow on the show, thus Leventhal and a few other members were not welcomed for Season 16.
What happened in the premiere episode?
The RHOC Season 16 premiere introduced all the housewives and their families. Three newcomers, Nicole James, Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong, appeared in the first episode.
However, James might not continue on the show as a huge fight is about to happen in the upcoming episode. Apparently she sued Dubrow’s husband, and Shannon Beador knew about it, but didn’t say a word.
Interestingly, all the housewives are partying at Dubrow’s house and fans are awaiting the drama to unfold.