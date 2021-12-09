When will ‘Project Runway’ Episode 8 air? Release date, trailer, guest judge, and more

Project Runway Season 19 returns with a new episode this Thursday. The fashion competition series will bring in the opposite of what viewers saw in the previous episode, titled avant-garde episode.

This time, the designs will be more comfortable yet appealing. So far, the designers have been challenged to create over-the-top and grand ensembles.

The contestants have come up with multiple extravagant designs, from red carpet looks to creating magic with accessories. But now, they have to do just the opposite. Will they succeed? Only time will tell.

‘Project Runway’ Episode 8 air time

Project Runway Season 19 Episode 8 will air on December 9, Thursday, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) and 8:00 pm Central Time (CT).

The latest episode will also be available on Peacock TV the next day. Viewers can also opt for several live streaming services like Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and fubo TV to watch the reality show.

What is the challenge?

The title of Project Runway episode 8 is "Comfy Chic," and the trailer hinted that the upcoming episode is for those who like to be in sweatpants.

In the eighth episode of Project Runway, the designers will have more than one person as their mentor. Usually, Christian Siriano mentors the contestants every week, but the upcoming episode will also see season 18 winner Geoffrey Mac and designer/singer Cyndi Lauper.

Lauper has appeared on the Bravo show as a guest judge in the past. She is known for her unique style of eccentric clothing and hair color.

The official synopsis of episode 8 reads:

“The designers are challenged to solve one of fashion's eternal struggles: if comfortable can really be chic; there's nothing comfortable about designing for a one day challenge with a surprise visit from Geoffrey Mac and Cyndi Lauper."

Who will be the guest judge?

The guest judge of Project Runway Season 19 Episode 8 will be Maria Cornejo. She is a Chilean-born fashion designer based in New York and has been a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) since 2003.

Cornejo is the founder of the Zero + Maria Cornejo collection, which is known for its sophisticated and wearable luxury outfits for real women.

Her bio on her company’s website describes her as:

“In Maria Cornejo’s hands, minimalism is not a bland word . . . her clothes have a sleek sophistication and always a sense of surprise.”

Cornejo will join Project Runway’s judges’ panel — Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth.

As no one was eliminated in the last episode, thanks to Siriano’s veto power, the remaining contestants are Bones Jones, Aaron Michael, Anna Yinan Zhou, Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina, Octavio Aguilar, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Shantall Lacayo, and Zayden Skipper.

