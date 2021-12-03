“Anna and Octavio’s design is just a mess”: Fans criticize ‘Project Runway’ designers

Project Runway’s latest episode saw talented designers Anna Yinan Zhou and Octavio Aguilar in the bottom three. Episode 7 was about creating an “Avant-Garde” look from faux fur, and the challenge required partners.

Zhou and Aguilar were paired up, and they decided to go for a puffed-up balloon look using leather print faux fur. From the beginning, mentor Christian Siriano was trying to drop hints that the design wasn’t impressive.

However, Zhou and Aguilar went ahead with their creation, and unfortunately, the judges didn’t find it appealing. The duo ended up in the elimination round but was luckily saved.

And just like the mentors, fans didn’t like the Project Runway designers’ work either.

Bravo Junkie @just_sue_em Eww this Anna and Octavio design is just a mess. #ProjectRunway Eww this Anna and Octavio design is just a mess. #ProjectRunway

Linda @mzcaramelbunni Octavio and Anna's dress is a no from me. #ProjectRunway Octavio and Anna's dress is a no from me. #ProjectRunway

Vivbabe @vivbabe66 Why are Octavio and Anna looking confused? That dress is terrible! #ProjectRunway Why are Octavio and Anna looking confused? That dress is terrible! #ProjectRunway

Pam Vazquez @VazquezPam Sorry but Octavio/Anna's look was common hooker w garbage bag embellishments. #ProjectRunway Sorry but Octavio/Anna's look was common hooker w garbage bag embellishments. #ProjectRunway

Raymond Buckeye @buckeyehunk Ok, though my personal favorites are Octavio & Anna, they’re collaboration is a bit disjointed. And don’t blame your avant-garde look on the accident lol. That’s lame Octavio. #ProjectRunway Ok, though my personal favorites are Octavio & Anna, they’re collaboration is a bit disjointed. And don’t blame your avant-garde look on the accident lol. That’s lame Octavio. #ProjectRunway

Rant&RAVE @ScreamingRants Problem wasn't Anna. Problem is Octavio is stuck on his big puffy esthetic #ProjectRunway Problem wasn't Anna. Problem is Octavio is stuck on his big puffy esthetic #ProjectRunway

Pam Vazquez @VazquezPam Too bad Octavio and Anna couldn't just tell them Christian came in and redid their design and created that mess. #ProjectRunway Too bad Octavio and Anna couldn't just tell them Christian came in and redid their design and created that mess. #ProjectRunway

Sophie’s mom @lostintall Anna and Octavio’s would have been better with a different fur. #ProjectRunway Anna and Octavio’s would have been better with a different fur. #ProjectRunway

‘Project Runway’ designers met with an accident

The Project Runway episode began with Siriano announcing the challenge’s theme and that the designers would get two days to create their ensembles. After collecting materials for their designs, the team hopped on the production’s bus, which met with an accident. One side of the vehicle’s glasses were shattered, which bruised Zhou. While everyone returned to the apartment, Zhou was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The incident shook the designers, so they were given an off-day. Zhou returned from the hospital the same day, and the team started working on the challenge the following day.

Aguilar was seen telling the camera that Zhou was not in her A-game for the avant-garde round after the accident.

Who got eliminated?

The designs showcased in Project Runway episode 7 were impressive; however, two creations failed to meet the judges' expectations. Those designs were made by Zhou-Aguilar and Shantall Lacayo-Kristina Kharlashkina.

As Kharlashkina had immunity from the previous episode, the other three went into the elimination round; Lacayo was eliminated, but Siriano used his veto to save her. Therefore, nobody had to pack their bags this time.

The latest episode of Project Runway featured Billy Porter as the guest judge. Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia were the regulars; however, Brandon Maxwell was not present. He couldn’t shoot episode 7 because of his brother’s wedding, but he was temporarily replaced by Columbian designer Esteban Cortazar.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New episodes of Project Runway Season 19 air every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia