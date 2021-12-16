When will ‘Project Runway’ Episode 9 air? Release date, trailer, guest judge, and more

A brand-new episode of Project Runway Season 19 is set to air this Thursday.

Unlike the previous “Comfy Chic” episode, this time, the designers have to prepare for a cocktail party rather than a comfy ensemble. After Octavio Aguilar and Zayden Skipper were eliminated, the contestants are under immense pressure to survive the fashion competition series.

Only time will tell who will say goodbye in Project Runway episode 9, but one thing is for sure: the viewers will get to see mind-blowing cocktail dresses.

‘Project Runway’ episode 9 drops at 9:15 PM ET

The ninth episode of Project Runway Season 19 will stream on Bravo on December 16, Thursday, at 9:15 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Viewers can also watch the latest episode on Peacock TV the next day. Those who don’t have the channels can opt for different live streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

Christopher John Rogers to be the guest judge

Project Runway episode 9 is going to welcome guest judge Christopher John Rogers on the show. The famous designer won the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund that put him on the map. Last month, he bagged the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award at the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America).

The 27-year-old Louisiana native is known for designing clothes for top celebrities and politicians. Some of his clothing has been worn by Lizzo, Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, and Ashley Graham, along with US Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Michelle Obama.

He will join the Bravo show’s judges’ panel, consisting of Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

What to expect from episode 9?

Project Runway Season 19 is nearing its finale. The remaining contestants include Aaron Michael, Bones Jones, Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina, Anna Yinan Zhou, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, and Shantall Lacayo.

They will be competing to create a cocktail dress in episode 9, titled “The Last Straw.” The official synopsis reads:

“The designers are asked to create an elegant cocktail dress from an actual cocktail bar; one of fashion's most exciting designers, Christopher John Rogers, is the judge on the guest list for this VIP party.”

In the trailer, the designers are seen running around the bar looking for items that can help them create a dress. It will be interesting to see them designing without their day-to-day fabric.

Also Read Article Continues below

New episodes of Project Runway Season 19 air every Thursday on Bravo.

Edited by Prem Deshpande