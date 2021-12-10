“Two out?”: ‘Project Runway’ fans are shocked as Octavio Aguilar and Zayden Skipper get eliminated

Project Runway Season 19 shocked fans with its latest episode where two designers were eliminated. Octavio Aguilar and Zayden Skipper were sent home after they failed to impress judges with their designs.

The theme of Project Runway episode 8 was 'Comfy Chic,' where the designers had to create comfortable yet luxurious outfits. While Aguilar’s design has nothing new or extraordinary to offer, Skipper’s creation looked ill-fitted, as per the judges.

However, viewers didn’t expect that there would be a surprise double elimination. They were shocked by Aguilar’s elimination as he was one of the top designers on the show, and Skipper was fans' favorite.

Check out how fans reacted:

Keena. 🏁🐬 @keenainthecity They sent them both home. Omg. #ProjectRunway I might not watch the rest of this season. They sent them both home. Omg. #ProjectRunway I might not watch the rest of this season.

Mila Lila @MilaLilla Are you kidding me?? Their work was better than the 2 that got to stay.. #ProjectRunway Are you kidding me?? Their work was better than the 2 that got to stay.. #ProjectRunway

Marie G @marieg140 Didnt cry and “and just like that” today, but you know what I cried at? Tonight’s elimination on #projectrunway my jaw droppppped Didnt cry and “and just like that” today, but you know what I cried at? Tonight’s elimination on #projectrunway my jaw droppppped

In the previous episode, mentor Christian Siriano used his only veto power to save Shantall Lacayo. Thus, he couldn't help any of the designers in the latest episode.

Eight contestants are in safe zone

The eighth episode of Project Runway Season 19 was quite intense. Now, the upcoming challenges will be more difficult.

The remaining eight contestants who were saved on Thursday's episode include Chasity Sereal, Aaron Michael, Anna Yinan Zhou, Bones Jones, Coral Castillo, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Shantall Lacayo, and Kristina Kharlashkina.

Project Runway episode 8’s winner was Kharlashkina. Along with Aguilar and Skipper, the bottom four designers included Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste and Coral Castillo.

The show welcomed guest mentors, popstar Cyndi Lauper and season 18 winner Geoffrey Mac. Plus, the judges’ panel had guest judge Maria Cornejo, a Chilean-born fashion designer based in New York and has been a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

What to expect from ‘Project Runway’ episode 9?

After a dramatic and heartbreaking episode, Project Runway’s upcoming episode will be about cocktail dresses.

The designers went from Avant-garde to Comfy Chic in previous episodes. Now they have to create party cocktail outfits that sound easy but might go sideways if they don't put it well with the right footwear and accessories.

While the guest judge is yet to be announced, the regulars Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth will be ready with their scorecards. Plus, Christian Siriano will be the mentor.

Project Runway Season 19 episode 9 will premiere December 16 on Bravo at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

