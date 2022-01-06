'RHOC' Episode 6 preview: Will Heather Dubrow confront Noella Bergener?

With each episode, RHOC Season 16 has seen surpassing levels of drama and gossip. The return of Heather Dubrow this season has created tension among the housewives, especially Shannon Beador and newcomer Noella Bergener.

In the last two episodes, Dubrow and Beador were seen clearing the air, where the former ended up threatening the other.

In upcoming episode 6, Dubrow will be seen confronting Bergener, as shown in the end-credits scene of RHOC episode 5. The latter, who has stood by Beador from the beginning, clearly shares similar thoughts about Dubrow.

Previously, she called the millionaire housewife a “fake b**ch,” which Dubrow got to know from Nicole James. In the latest episode, Gina Kirschenheiter snitched on Bergener, claiming the newcomer called Dubrow "untrustworthy and manipulative."

Bergener will make Dubrow angry during their confrontation in 'RHOC' Episode 6

The preview showed Dubrow asking Bergener why the latter doesn’t like her. Bergener responded by saying that ever since they met, she hasn’t got the right vibe.

The newcomer said that she met Dubrow at her house party where a big drama happened in front of her. Bergener accused Dubrow of smashing her guests’ faces on the walls and kicking them out of the house.

In the clip, Dubrow looked shocked and asked when did she smash people’s faces. To this, Bergener replied that she heard noises.

This clearly made Dubrow furious. In the next episode of RHOC, fans will witness her respose to Bergener’s accusation.

All about ‘RHOC’ episode 6 preview

Apart from the Dubrow and Bergener confrontation, the preview clip of RHOC episode 6 also featured a new trio of housewives. Emily Simpson, Dr. Jen Armstrong and Dubrow will be seen having a spa day.

While the doctor and Dubrow will be on a juice detox, Simpson will be seen eating a turkey sandwich in the sauna room.

To find out what to expect, here is the official synopsis of episode 6:

“Heather treats Jen and Emily to a spa day where Jen opens up about her marriage; Shannon heads for Nashville to visit her mum and is surprised when her daughter Sophie opens up about her new relationship.”

Beador’s daughter Sophie will be seen talking about her and boyfriend Reese Perry's relationship with her mother.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Dubrow’s daughter will have a book launch in RHOC episode 6, which will air next Wednesday, January 12, on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

Edited by Ashish Yadav