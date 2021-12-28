When will ‘RHOC’ Season 16 Episode 5 air? Release date and more

The fifth episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) Season 16 is all set to bring a whole lot of drama. Scheduled for a January release, the Bravo show’s new episode will be majorly focused on this season’s newcomer Noella Bergener.

The new member has been gaining a lot of attention on the show since her personal life turned into a tragedy. Since episode 2, it has been shown that Bergener’s husband was involved in tax fraud and has left his family with no money. As per RHOC episodes, he fled to Puerto Rico and filed for divorce without giving any explanation to Bergener.

The upcoming episode will dive deeper into Bergener’s personal life. Plus, she will be seen as the new target of the cast members after Shannon Beador.

‘RHOC’ Episode 5 will not air this Wednesday

Bravo releases new episodes of RHOC every Wednesday. But this week, there will be no airing due to the holiday season.

RHOC Season 16 Episode 5 will now air on January 5, 2022, Wednesday, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

The latest episode will be available on the network’s website after the premiere. Viewers can also opt for streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream to get the channel.

What to expect from the new episode?

Titled 'A Tele-Noella,' RHOC Episode 5 will be what the title suggests — about Noella Bergener.

Previously, Heather Dubrow’s friend Nicole James was seen backstabbing Bergener. She told Dubrow that Bergener called the latter a “fake b**ch.”

Fans blasted James for throwing Bergener under the bus when she was already going through a tough time.

In the upcoming episode, the gossip marathon will continue behind Bergener’s back, and the housewives will be seen adding fuel to the fire.

Dubrow is still pissed at Beador, and now she will have another candidate to be angry at. The official synopsis of RHOC episode 5 reads:

“Shannon apologizes to Heather, but her atonement doesn't end there; Dr. Jen's attempt to smooth things over with Noella unexpectedly blows up; Gina warns Heather about more negative comments Noella has made.”

The previous episode ended with Dubrow threatening Beador to stay away from her family or bear the consequences.

With each episode, RHOC Season 16 is turning more dramatic. Fans can only expect the drama to grow in the coming episodes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu