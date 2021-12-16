Heather Dubrow threatening Shannon Beador in ‘RHOC’ episode 4 takes Twitter by storm

Heather Dubrow has returned to RHOC after quitting the show in its 11th season. Since her return, she has locked horns with once-a-good friend Shannon Beador. In fact, Dubrow will be seen threatening her in the upcoming episode.
In a preview clip of episode 4, Dubrow told Beador:
“If you ever come after my family, you are going to lose a lot more than just my friendship.”
Heather Dubrow's threats enrage Twitterati
Fans of the show are quick to react to any happening on the show, and given the intensity of the way Dubrow spoke to Shannon, Twitter was quick to wage a war against the reality TV star.
Why are Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow fighting?
The latest season of Real Housewives of Orange County, aka RHOC, is currently centered around a major dramatic storyline. It's about how Beador revealed a secret about Dubrow’s family to Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson off-camera, and the duo turned it into a huge mess.
Apparently, the new cast member and Dubrow’s friend Nicole James once sued the millionaire’s husband Terry Dubrow.
At Dubrow’s house party, Kirschenheiter spilled the beans, which Beador had asked her to keep it to herself. This turned into a big drama where Dubrow refused to accept Beador’s apology.
In the latest episode, Beador apologized again via text, but Dubrow blasted at her in response.
When will ‘RHOC’ episode 4 air?
The upcoming episode will bring Dubrow and Beador face-to-face. How will the latter react after receiving a threat from Dubrow? Only time will tell.
Speculation is rife that Bravo desperately wants Dubrow on the show, thus the network might hire or fire as per her wishes.
Apart from the two housewives’ drama, the show is also focusing on newcomer Noella Bergener’s divorce. She started off this season where her personal life was shown to be quite happening with her husband James Bergener.
However, things got ugly when the news of his tax fraud came to light. According to reports, he was in debt of over $5.8 million.
The latest episode showed Noella video calling Beador and saying that her husband left her and their son. So, this season will also revolve around Noella’s divorce and her struggle to survive as a single mother.