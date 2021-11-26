Who is Noella Bergener’s husband? ‘RHOC’ star filed for legal separation after a year of marriage

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) returns with a new season next week. Bravo’s hit series is bringing in multiple newcomers this season and one of them is Noella Bergener.

She will be seen struggling emotionally in RHOC season 16. The reason behind her tears is her divorce from her husband, James Bergener.

She filed for legal separation in August after a year of marriage and had a court hearing last month. As the episodes were shot earlier, Noel’s divorce story will be shown on RHOC.

What is James Bergener’s job?

Noel’s husband, James Bergener, is a personal injury attorney. As per his bio, here’s what James’ job is:

“James Bergener set out to create a different kind of law firm — one built around helping you recover from your injuries and to get the maximum possible compensation.”

James is also a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates forum, and practices law in Newport Beach, California. Prior to fighting for accident victims, he used to defend insurance carriers against "personal injury and workers compensation claims filed by injured plaintiffs.”

Rumored reason for Noella and James’ separation

According to reports, it is alleged that James and the RHOC star called it quits after the former’s serious tax fraud started making headlines. The apparent trouble in paradise began after the couple returned from a vacation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in April. James is reportedly in debt of over $5.8 million.

Noella and her attorney husband are also fighting a custody battle over their two-year-old son, James Jr.

About ‘RHOC’ Season 16

The upcoming season of RHOC will show Noella finding solace in co-star Shannon Storms Beador’s company. The official synopsis reads:

“After a five-year hiatus, Heather Dubrow makes her return to Season 16, joining veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson. The ladies are joined by Dr. Jen Armstrong, an aesthetic MD who immediately integrates into the group by performing cosmetic procedures on the ladies, and Noella Bergener, whose world is turned upside down when her husband unexpectedly files for divorce.”

Along with Noella, the other newcomers are Nicole James and Jennifer Armstrong. The RHOC regulars include Beador, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter alongside Heather Dubrow, who is returning after Season 11.

Plus, the housewives who quit RHOC after Season 15 are Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

RHOC Season 16 is all set to hit the Bravo channel on Wednesday, December 1, at 9.00 PM ET.

