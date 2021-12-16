"Gina’s gaslighting": Fans slam 'RHOC' star for using ex-husband as an excuse in Heather-Shannon cold war

RHOC Season 16 has reached its third episode and the drama has leveled up. Gina Kirschenheiter has made fans extremely unhappy with her way of dealing with the whole Shannon Beador - Heather Dubrow cold war.

Previously, a huge drama unraveled at Dubrow’s house party where Kirschenheiter told the host that Nicole James had sued her husband Terry Dubrow. This information was supposed to stay in between Beador and Kirschenheiter, but the latter broke that agreement.

In the latest episode, the two sat down and tried to clear the air. When Beador questioned why Kirschenheiter had to spill the beans to Dubrow, she cited the reason as her ex-husband’s story. Reportedly, Kirschenheiter’s former spouse cheated on her and everyone around her knew about it except her. So, she didn’t want Dubrow to go through a similar situation.

Fans refuse to buy Kirschenheiter’s story

Clearly, RHOC fans found Kirschenheiter’s excuse “manipulative” and felt that she is “gaslighting” Shannon. Here’s how they slammed her online:

Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021 Gina’s gaslighting the hell out of Shannon. This has nothing to do with what your husband did to you. You didn’t even know Heather or Nicole. Girl bye! #RHOC Gina’s gaslighting the hell out of Shannon. This has nothing to do with what your husband did to you. You didn’t even know Heather or Nicole. Girl bye! #RHOC https://t.co/mspNZhwTsx

𝓜. @thevivrantthing Gina using her ex-husband's affair as an excuse for exposing Nicole is wildly manipulative. She wanted to get close to Heather. That's the only reason she did this. #RHOC Gina using her ex-husband's affair as an excuse for exposing Nicole is wildly manipulative. She wanted to get close to Heather. That's the only reason she did this. #RHOC

Ashley Nicole Fitness @ashnikfit Gina’s excuse for running her big mouth has nothing to do with that situation. 4 ppl knew and only 1 was responsible for telling Heather and that was Nicole #rhoc Gina’s excuse for running her big mouth has nothing to do with that situation. 4 ppl knew and only 1 was responsible for telling Heather and that was Nicole #rhoc

❤Miss_Breezie❤️ @Bre_Breezie11 Affair vs surgery Gina make it make sense stop the bullshit you told Heather that day because you wanted to be messy #RHOC Affair vs surgery Gina make it make sense stop the bullshit you told Heather that day because you wanted to be messy #RHOC https://t.co/uJZeHKSneG

Sunshyne @glamupyourdoor Gina…wtf are you talking about? Your raggedy husband doesn’t have anything to do with you telling Heather whatever it was you told her #RHOC Gina…wtf are you talking about? Your raggedy husband doesn’t have anything to do with you telling Heather whatever it was you told her #RHOC

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#RHOC twitter.com/_missleandra/s… 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#RHOC Gina, this is a reach comparing you being invited to your husband’s mistresses home to Heather’s husband being sued two decades ago 😭 Gina, this is a reach comparing you being invited to your husband’s mistresses home to Heather’s husband being sued two decades ago 😭#RHOC Like I said last week, Gina it’s a stretch trying to use this scandalous mistress BBQ as a tie-in to Heather. 😂 Like I said last week, Gina it’s a stretch trying to use this scandalous mistress BBQ as a tie-in to Heather. 😂#RHOC twitter.com/_missleandra/s…

cufflinks cam @afterpartycam #RHOC : i love gina but i still don’t see what this story has to do with telling heather. i’m still happy she did it but it sounds like she’s making excuses for what she did. #RHOC: i love gina but i still don’t see what this story has to do with telling heather. i’m still happy she did it but it sounds like she’s making excuses for what she did.

Petty Officer Scott @MusicHEROine How many times do we need to hear this story Gina #RHOC How many times do we need to hear this story Gina #RHOC

❤Miss_Breezie❤️ @Bre_Breezie11 Gina brought up the cheating again she forgot David cheated as well and then after Shannon brought it she had no other defense as why she told Heather #RHOC Gina brought up the cheating again she forgot David cheated as well and then after Shannon brought it she had no other defense as why she told Heather #RHOC https://t.co/zh6BDER7Eb

Gina Kirschenheiter went through divorce in Season 13

Kirschenheiter joined the RHOC cast in Season 13 when she was going through a divorce with her ex-husband Matthew “Matt” Kirschenheiter.

They were married for eight years and have three kids: Nicholas, Sienna and Luca.

In her second season, Kirschenheiter was quite close to Beador, who had helped her through dark times. According to reports, the RHOC star filed a domestic abuse case in 2019 against Matt. It stated that he “willfully and unlawfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon.”

Kirschenheiter is currently dating Travis Mullen, who made an appearance on the latest episode of Season 16.

What happened in ‘RHOC’ episode 3?

The third episode kickstarted with Dubrow, Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson discussing the former’s house party drama. The conversation ended with Dubrow being furious with Beador. She, in fact, didn’t accept the latter’s apology that was sent via text.

The latest episode of Season 16 also showed Noella Bergener, whose husband was allegedly sued for tax debt. Apparently, he left her and their son without any warning. She was seen finding comfort in Beador and Kirschenheiter’s company.

