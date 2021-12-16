"Gina’s gaslighting": Fans slam 'RHOC' star for using ex-husband as an excuse in Heather-Shannon cold war

RHOC Season 16 has reached its third episode and the drama has leveled up. Gina Kirschenheiter has made fans extremely unhappy with her way of dealing with the whole Shannon Beador - Heather Dubrow cold war.
Previously, a huge drama unraveled at Dubrow’s house party where Kirschenheiter told the host that Nicole James had sued her husband Terry Dubrow. This information was supposed to stay in between Beador and Kirschenheiter, but the latter broke that agreement.
In the latest episode, the two sat down and tried to clear the air. When Beador questioned why Kirschenheiter had to spill the beans to Dubrow, she cited the reason as her ex-husband’s story. Reportedly, Kirschenheiter’s former spouse cheated on her and everyone around her knew about it except her. So, she didn’t want Dubrow to go through a similar situation.
Fans refuse to buy Kirschenheiter’s story
Clearly, RHOC fans found Kirschenheiter’s excuse “manipulative” and felt that she is “gaslighting” Shannon. Here’s how they slammed her online:
Gina Kirschenheiter went through divorce in Season 13
Kirschenheiter joined the RHOC cast in Season 13 when she was going through a divorce with her ex-husband Matthew “Matt” Kirschenheiter.
They were married for eight years and have three kids: Nicholas, Sienna and Luca.
In her second season, Kirschenheiter was quite close to Beador, who had helped her through dark times. According to reports, the RHOC star filed a domestic abuse case in 2019 against Matt. It stated that he “willfully and unlawfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon.”
Kirschenheiter is currently dating Travis Mullen, who made an appearance on the latest episode of Season 16.
What happened in ‘RHOC’ episode 3?
The third episode kickstarted with Dubrow, Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson discussing the former’s house party drama. The conversation ended with Dubrow being furious with Beador. She, in fact, didn’t accept the latter’s apology that was sent via text.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The latest episode of Season 16 also showed Noella Bergener, whose husband was allegedly sued for tax debt. Apparently, he left her and their son without any warning. She was seen finding comfort in Beador and Kirschenheiter’s company.