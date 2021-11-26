Who is Gina Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband? Matt allegedly inflicted corporal injury on ‘RHOC’ star

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) Season 16 is on its way, and so are the gorgeous housewives. RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter is one of the veterans on the show who joined the cast in season 13 (2018).

In her first season, she went through a divorce in her personal life, which was highlighted on RHOC. Kirschenheiter and ex-husband Matthew 'Matt' Kirschenheiter, a financial planner, were together for eight years and have three children, Nicholas, 8, Sienna, 6, and Luca, 5.

After the two separated, Kirschenheiter reportedly filed a domestic abuse case against Matt in 2019. The legal document stated that Matt “willfully and unlawfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon.”

Matt pleaded guilty to the charges

On April 20 this year, Matt reportedly pleaded guilty to two felonies.

“One felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury of a spouse, and guilty to one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, or deceit.”

He was sentenced to 180 days in county jail. According to reports, the term can be reduced, and he might not have to be in prison if he obeys a few conditions for 178 days without fail.

The incident took place in June 2019 after a night out when Matt allegedly threatened to kill Kirschenheiter in a fit of rage.

Her statement on her domestic violence case read:

“I thought I was going to die. I still get chills thinking about how I begged you to, ‘Stop. Think about the kids.’ And you responded by saying, ‘Your mom is going to die tonight.’ It echoes in my brain, and it sinks deep in my heart.”

Kirschenheiter discussed the incident during RHOC Season 14 as well. She said:

“I was really scared. I ran out of the house, and I rang my neighbor’s doorbell, and I was banging on the door. And he dragged me back in the house. A lot of the neighbors heard. They all called the police and then the cops came, they arrested him. It was scary. It was really scary.”

Meanwhile, the former husband and wife are in new relationships. In last season’s RHOC episode, Matt featured with his girlfriend at the former’s daughter’s birthday party. On the other hand, Kirschenheiter is dating Travis Mullen, who also has three kids.

When will ‘RHOC’ Season 16 premiere?

RHOC is a highly anticipated Real Housewives franchise series, and fans are eagerly awaiting its new season, especially when Heather Dubrow is returning to the show after four years.

The cast of RHOC includes some old faces and three new faces. Veterans Kirschenheiter, Dubrow, Emily Simpson, and Shannon Storms Beador will star alongside newcomers Noella Bergener, Jennifer Armstrong, and Nicole James.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

RHOC Season 16 is all set to premiere Wednesday, December 1, on Bravo at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Shaheen Banu