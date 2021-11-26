Who are ‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow’s kids?

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) has left fans excited since the announcement of its Season 16 return. With this season, the show’s legendary Heather Dubrow is also making her comeback after five years.

She starred in RHOC from Season 7 to 11 and then quit to focus on her family. During her time on the reality series, viewers got to see her four kids grow up. While two were very young, the other stepped into their teenage phase.

Now, as Dubrow returns to the hit Bravo show, the children are all grown up. The twins, Maximillia and Nicholas, are almost adults, and Katarina is a teenager, but the coolest among them is their youngest sister Collette.

Inside Heather Dubrow’s kids’ lives

Since 1999, Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow have been married and share four adorable kids. The parents are pretty supportive of their children, and some of the moments might be included in the upcoming season of RHOC.

Speaking about her kids, RHOC star Dubrow said on a podcast:

“My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives.”

Here’s what Dubrow’s kids are onto these days:

Maximillia “Max”: 18 years

Last year, Max came out publicly as bisexual via an Instagram post. Dubrow was aware of her daughter’s sexuality but didn’t know she was ready for the world. Meanwhile, Max is almost an adult, and the author of I’ll Give It to You Straightish, as per her Insta profile.

Nicholas “Nick”: 18 years

Max’s twin brother Nick will soon be off to college. This week, Heather uploaded an Instagram video that featured the family opening the decision mail from his dream college — Loyola Marymount University.

With Max and Dubrow hovering over his shoulder, Nick nervously opened the mail and fortunately got into college. Congratulations also poured in for him from RHOC cast members.

Katarina “Kat”: 15 years

Kat is enjoying her teenage life. RHOC fans literally watched Heather’s daughter grow from a toddler to a teenager. Not much information about this child is online, but her mother posted last year that Kat made a rainbow cake all on her own.

Collette “Coco”: 10 years

Coco is the most adorable and enjoyable kid in the Dubrow family. She holds a black belt and has even shown off her skills on television in her father’s E! show Botched.

All about RHOC Season 16

Heather Dubrow is all set to return to RHOC Season 16. Reports claimed that the news of her return came after her alleged rival Kelly Dodd quit the show.

Meanwhile, the cast of RHOC includes Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Shannon Storms Beador. This time, there will be three newcomers — Jennifer Armstrong, Nicole James, and Noella Bergener.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

RHOC Season 16 will premiere Wednesday, December 1, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Ravi Iyer