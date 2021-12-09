Why ‘RHOC’ fans are calling Gina Kirschenheiter “messy”?

RHOC Season 16 is in its second episode, and the drama has already begun. Fans are pretty disappointed with Gina Kirschenheiter, who broke Shannon Beador’s trust and spilled the beans on Heather Dubrow.

The latest episode started right from where the first episode ended, i.e., in Dubrow’s house party.

Kirschenheiter told Dubrow that Nicole James, who was also at the party and is a close friend of the host, had once sued Dubrow’s husband, Terry. She added that she doesn’t understand why Beador didn’t tell Dubrow about it.

Kirschenheiter's backbiting behavior didn’t go down well with the fans. They felt that it was not the RHOC star’s business to meddle in the issue and should have kept quiet as Beador trusted her to do.

ItsMe @TheKagneiKing Gina is soooooooo messy. This has NOTHING to do with Shannon. Bird, sometimes you just know things and you sit on it because telling is messy. 🗑 #RHOC Gina is soooooooo messy. This has NOTHING to do with Shannon. Bird, sometimes you just know things and you sit on it because telling is messy. 🗑 #RHOC

UniversalBasicIncome/HC/housing✍🌊 @SusieQuewl

Gina and Emily are being messy asf!

#RHOC Shannon didn't do anything wrong.Gina and Emily are being messy asf! Shannon didn't do anything wrong.Gina and Emily are being messy asf!#RHOC https://t.co/kOQLWewV3M

❤Miss_Breezie❤️ @Bre_Breezie11 No messy Gina you made it a thing because it WAS SAID OFF CAMERA AND THEN YOU SAID ON CAMERA so you made a thing sorry you can’t put this on Shannon you a promise and then broke it #RHOC No messy Gina you made it a thing because it WAS SAID OFF CAMERA AND THEN YOU SAID ON CAMERA so you made a thing sorry you can’t put this on Shannon you a promise and then broke it #RHOC https://t.co/00c2kmU1o1

Angela Kiger @angela_kiger I don’t understand what Shannon did to get Gina do riled up and to cause that whole scene with Heather. Definitely on Shannon’s side here. #RHOC I don’t understand what Shannon did to get Gina do riled up and to cause that whole scene with Heather. Definitely on Shannon’s side here. #RHOC

tallen @lulu_36t

Shannon why do trust these girls season after season No Gina you made it into something Why even say anything to HeatherShannon why do trust these girls season after season #RHOC No Gina you made it into something Why even say anything to HeatherShannon why do trust these girls season after season #RHOC

✨BRAVO Polls w/SAV✨ @polls_bravo Gina and Emily were being messy. I think they thought they were doing something and ended up looking bad🙃 I don’t think Shannon was trying to f*ck with Dubrows #RHOC Gina and Emily were being messy. I think they thought they were doing something and ended up looking bad🙃 I don’t think Shannon was trying to f*ck with Dubrows #RHOC

Drama Queen @Neyshera1 Im tryna figure out what Gina and Emily are getting out of bringing up something that they swore they would not bring up? They are annoying the shit out of me me right now... #RHOC Im tryna figure out what Gina and Emily are getting out of bringing up something that they swore they would not bring up? They are annoying the shit out of me me right now... #RHOC

EC @ecollins55 Gina should’ve never told Heather. Now she’s trying to point fingers at Shannon? I can’t. Girl get a storyline. #RHOC Gina should’ve never told Heather. Now she’s trying to point fingers at Shannon? I can’t. Girl get a storyline. #RHOC

What happened at Heather Dubrow’s party?

After the Kirschenheiter-Dubrow-Beador drama, Emily Simpson tried to get information directly from the source, that is, from James. However, things went sideways, and the two ended up having a big fight in front of all the guests.

Terry and Heather Dubrow approached James and talked about the legal case. James had dropped the lawsuit against him, a famous plastic surgeon.

Dubrow kicked everyone out and wasted $36,000 worth of food after all the drama as nobody stayed for dinner.

Dubrow later speculated that Beador deliberately hurt her feelings. It was connected to when Dubrow hid the fact that Beador's ex-husband was cheating on her.

RHOC episode 2 ended with Dubrow, Kirschenheiter, and Simpson on a lunch date where they concluded that Beador was manipulative.

James might quit ‘RHOC’ Season 16

James was supposed to be the new cast member of RHOC Season 16. But talk of her not continuing the show has been going the rounds for a long time. Now, viewers might get an idea why she would leave RHOC.

Dubrow returned this season after quitting the show in Season 11 and didn’t take much time to create a drama. In addition to her, Season 16 also includes Kirschenheiter, Beador and Simpson. The newcomers are Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener.

RHOC airs every Wednesday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

