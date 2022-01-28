"They clearly hate Chasity": 'Project Runway' fans slam judges for criticizing Chasity Sereal's look

Project Runway Season 19 has got its finalists and they are four incredible female designers. As no one got eliminated from the semi-final, fans were mostly happy. However, some were disappointed with judges for criticizing Chasity Sereal’s look.

The task was to create a look that could represent their brand as designers and also be showcased at New York Fashion Week. Sereal created a beautiful black gown with stiff shoulders.

Guest judge Karlie Kloss loved the outfit, but Elaine Welteroth didn't appreciate the look. The other two judges (Nina Garcia and Brandon Maxwell) liked Sereal’s efforts, but didn't seem entirely impressed.

Welteroth claimed that the designer’s look was dated and didn’t like her choice of color. She also felt Sereal could have used a brighter color. In her defense, Sereal made it clear that she associates the color black with being "strong."

The mixed reactions of judges didn’t go down well with fans of Project Runway.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Elaine Welteroth’s feedback

Since the beginning, fans have pointed out that the judges have hardly taken Sereal’s side on the show.

Going by the judge’s reaction to Sereal’s look, viewers were pretty sure that the designer would be eliminated. Although she got another chance, fans are still not happy with how she was treated by the panel, especially Welteroth.

Here's how fans reacted:

Jalissa @_LoveBelow They clearly hate Chasity but LOVE Kristina’s hot mess looks. I don’t even understand it. #ProjectRunway They clearly hate Chasity but LOVE Kristina’s hot mess looks. I don’t even understand it. #ProjectRunway

NaySay_TheySay @naysaytheysay #ProjectRunway Why they try to make Chasity cry on the runway tho??? They didn’t ask anyone else if they thought they would make it to the end Why they try to make Chasity cry on the runway tho??? They didn’t ask anyone else if they thought they would make it to the end 😒 #ProjectRunway

Jalissa @_LoveBelow Coral and Kristina pulls out the same look every week but they criticize Chasity so hard!! #ProjectRunway Coral and Kristina pulls out the same look every week but they criticize Chasity so hard!! #ProjectRunway https://t.co/AviLXSXJ0H

Shae Shae @pambnme Elaine is critiquing Chasity while wearing that hair? Her braids look awful. You can clearly see where the extensions are added? I've seen women at the braid shop in the mall do a better job. #ProjectRunway Elaine is critiquing Chasity while wearing that hair? Her braids look awful. You can clearly see where the extensions are added? I've seen women at the braid shop in the mall do a better job. #ProjectRunway

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 They always so critical of everything Chasity does, but be so in love with Kristina making the same ugly outfit every week… i don’t get it 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #ProjectRunway They always so critical of everything Chasity does, but be so in love with Kristina making the same ugly outfit every week… i don’t get it 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #ProjectRunway

Uhh!!! Not A White Refrigerator! @daoriginal17 I just feel like every other woman on that runway can do the same shit OVER AND OVER but Chasity does some of the same techniques and all of a sudden its dated and not modern #ProjectRunway I just feel like every other woman on that runway can do the same shit OVER AND OVER but Chasity does some of the same techniques and all of a sudden its dated and not modern #ProjectRunway

KAYCEE @KCee45 I knew they were going to go in on Chasity!!! #ProjectRunway I knew they were going to go in on Chasity!!! #ProjectRunway

Charlotte @QueenCharlotteT Well that was a surprise #ProjectRunway I definitely thought they were going to send Chasity home over bag lady Now I can't wait to see the finale because otherwise I wasn't gonna watch it Well that was a surprise #ProjectRunway I definitely thought they were going to send Chasity home over bag lady Now I can't wait to see the finale because otherwise I wasn't gonna watch it https://t.co/RFORHDcDKu

All about ‘Project Runway’ semi-finale

The semi-finale of Project Runway Season 19 was intense and stressful for the designers. They went through a lot of pressure mentally, creatively, and physically.

It was the last time they got to create a look on the show before their NYFW (New York Fashion Week) finale. When it came down to the elimination round, the judges decided not to go through with it, and all four designers will now compete in the finale.

The finalists are Sereal, Kristina Kharlashkina, Coral Castillo, and Shantall Lacayo. They were given five months to prepare to put on their own show at NYFW and mentor Christian Siriano would pay a visit in two months.

A preview of the Project Runway finale featured Siriano paying a visit to each designer and going through their designs.

The finale will air next Thursday, February 3, on Bravo at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

