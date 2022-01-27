‘Project Runway’ Season 19 semifinal: Release date, trailer, guest judge, and more

The upcoming episode 13 of Project Runway Season 19 will be the semifinal of the show. The remaining four contestants will compete to get a spot in the final round.

The thirteenth episode will feature the final four designers, including Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Shantall Lacayo and Kristina Kharlashkina. This time, the finalists are all women.

The air date of the semifinal episode is Thursday, January 27, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The episode will be available on Peacock TV the following day.

Viewers can also opt for different streaming services like Fubo, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling to get the channel.

Who is the guest judge?

After bringing in supermodel Coco Rocha for a previous episode, Project Runway will bring in yet another supermodel, Karlie Kloss, as a guest judge for Episode 13.

Karlie Kloss has history with the Bravo show. Before mentor Christian Siriano took over the hosting duties, Kloss used to serve in the role on Project Runway.

The business model is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She talks about her accomplishments on her website:

"When I’m not modeling, I spend my time working on my STEAM focused non-profit Kode With Klossy, my YouTube channel, Klossy, & supporting the next generation of designers on Project Runway.”

Kloss was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for two years, but dropped the gig in 2015 to pursue a degree at New York University. She has appeared on Vogue covers over 40 times.

What to expect from ‘Project Runway’ Episode 13?

Kloss will join the regular panel of the fashion reality show’s judges Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth.

The official synopsis of Episode 13 reads:

"Four designers compete for only three spots in the Season 19 finale. For the last challenge, the designers will need to show the judges their brand and vision for the future of fashion in a single look.”

It further mentioned:

“It’s no small task as these finalists put everything they’ve got into this runway show to convince Brandon, Elaine, Nina and guest judge Karlie Kloss that they deserve the opportunity to make a collection for New York Fashion Week.”

The trailer featured Garcia and Siriano greeting the designers and asking them to create a look that could represent their brand at NYFW. The next shot showed the contestants under a lot of pressure, with Lacayo admitting that she’s on the verge of crying.

One of the designers will be eliminated, while the other three will go to the finale, which will be released next week on Bravo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi