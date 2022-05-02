Bad Bunny X Adidas Forum Low Buckle Blue Tint: Price and more details explored

Longtime collaborators Bad Bunny x Adidas are back together for another take on the highly-coveted Forum Low silhouettes. For the latest edition, the classic sneakers underwent a blue treatment.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low Buckle “Blue Tint” sneakers are already released in the rapper’s native town of Puerto Rico. Currently, they are being sold for $160 and are expected to roll out in other places anytime soon. Sneaker geeks will have to hold onto their horses until further updates.

Bad Bunny x Adidas gave a buckle blue makeover to the classic Forum Low sneakers

The rapper extends the portfolio of collaborative work with Adidas by giving Forum Low a blue buckle makeup.

Fresh pairs are fashioned with three distinct hues of a blue color palette. The uppers are made of fine suede and premium leather with hints of "Blue Tint," "Light Blue," and "Clear Blue."

The toe box perforations are outlined with light blue suedes. Adjacent to the toe box, the tinted blue suede tongues are positioned with clear blue eyestays. Then there are the light blue laces that run into the eyestays.

The most noticeable feature is the buckle fastening mounted on the top of the double-stacked tongue tab. These buckles are once again held together by the nylon straps and blue suedes added on the sides.

The handy double-layered tongues, which are embellished with Bad Bunny’s classic eye insignia, can be easily detached or fixed as per your liking. A projecting foam chunk stretches from the front to the back of the kicks, adding a unique structure to the collars.

A drawstring cord can be seen on the heel tabs when looking at the back of the shoe. Lastly, the semi-translucent midsoles, as well as icy blue rubber outsoles, complete the look.

Soft pink and yellow laces are also being delivered with these limited edition pieces as additional accessories for sporting different styles.

Other 2022 releases of Bad Bunny x Adidas

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican polymath, initially asserted his association with Adidas in 2020. Since then, they’ve released several iterations of his recreated Forum Low and Response CL models.

The rapper reimagined the shoe manufacturer’s Response CL sneakers earlier this year. The retro runners were adorned with “El Ojo” detailings alongside familiar ice cream references. These shoes were marketed for $175.

Following Response CL, they also released a new variant, which united the Forum and Powerphase styles, and it was aptly dubbed “Forum PWR.” Released on February 9, the pairs were sold for $160.

Edited by Suchitra