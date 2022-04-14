M&M's x Adidas Originals' Forum Low 84: Release date, price, where to buy, and more about the unusual collaboration 

Adidas Originals has collaborated with the iconic confectionery brand M&M to launch an iteration of their classic Forum Low 84. Adidas Originals have released a lot of collaborations for their Forum silhouette this year, with the likes of Bad Bunny, Jeremy Scoot, and more adding their take upon the highly coveted basketball sneaker.

The M&M Forum Low 84 sneaker pair will be released on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2.30 PM GMT, exclusively on the CONFIRMED app. They will go for £120 in the UK or $150 in the US on the same app.

More about the upcoming M&M's x Adidas Originals' Forum Low 84

M&M's x Adidas Originals' Forum Low 84 sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Adidas and M&M already previewed a full six-pack of M&M Adidas Forums back in July 2021, and now the dynamic duo is back with another take on the classic Forum Low 84 sneakers.

The latest Forum Low 84 pair captures the entire essence of the iconic snack's peanut confectionery in yellow color. The pair promises more premium material than the last time the two labels connected. The yellow peanut-filled branding hits the shoes in a bevy in place of the standard trefoil logo.

Similar to the previously seen Ultraboost and ZX reimagined by LEGO, the newly surfaced silhouette boasts a vibrant array of colors, reimagined by M&M. The Forum Low is presented in an "Eqt Yellow/ Cloud White/Dark Brown" colorway.

The shoes take inspiration from the famous M&M's peanut chocolate packaging bag.

The CONFIRMED app reads the product description of the shoes:

"Bringing together retro B-ball style with the laid-back attitude of everyone's favourite button-shaped candy brand, they make every step more fun. They have a luxe leather upper and rubber sole, plus an M perforation on the toe box and a removable M&M'S flag on the side."

It continues:

"Accessories let you customise the look — we're talking six extra laces, 20 lace jewels, two straps and attachable details, just to name a few of them. Have fun with it. Just don't try to eat them," reads the product description for the shoes."

The sneakers boast an upper construct with premium leather materials in a unique high-gloss yellow colorway, which represents the candy shell of iconic M&M's. The iconic three-stripe logo is in a dark brown colorway that looks like three bars of chocolate kept in line. The tongue is covered with a traditional strap. However, they are not switchable and are branded with M&M details.

The candy shell of the yellow M&M covers the chocolate innards in brown, of which the detailing can be seen on the midfoot's graphic and the sock liners. The insoles of the shoes are decorated and co-branded to add special details. The velcro patches appear in the rear quarter of the mid-panel, allowing you to add personalization and more decorations to the uppers.

More details were added with the unique M&M-inspired perforation designs with the small letter "M" upon the toebox. The ankle straps include a candy-printed graphic on the collar strap. The shoe's design is rounded off with a brown and white sole unit and a customized box that will accompany the shoes.

What makes the collab even more interesting is the offering alongside the shoes. The label offers customizable aspects with six sets of extra lacer, two interchangeable straps, a removable logo on the lateral side, and a whopping 20 lace jewels to add to the charm of the sneakers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar