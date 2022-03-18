Adidas Originals x Balenciaga Triple-S: Everything to know about rumored collab

The first look of the Adidas x Balenciaga’s collab sneakers just leaked online, filling all sneaker enthusiasts with excitement.

The sportswear giant has been collaborating with multiple brands. In 2022 itself, this will be label’s third major partnership with a high-end fashion brand, after its past collabs with Prada and Gucci.

The German athletic multinational recently partnered with Gucci for the release of the latter’s Fall Winter 2022 collection at the Milan Fashion Week.

What to expect from Adidas x Balenciaga collaboration as per rumors

The first in-hand glimpse of the collab footwear was revealed by an Instagram post of Apollo Luo, a blogger and a sneaker aficionado.

As evident from the first look, the team of Adidas Originals Superstars has joined forces with Balenciaga to make the exhilarating sturdy shoes. The potential shoes sport hues of white and black. The muscular, heavy-duty footwear exhibits a groundbreaker Balenciaga model juxtaposed with the sportswear brand's celebrated sneakers.

The remixed Triple-S shoes are embellished with hints from the Adidas Superstar. The rumored shoes are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The upper body of the shoe is made of white leather with meshwork added to the upper section.

Furthermore, the black leather panels add to the detailing of the pair. The athletic brand’s trefoil monogram is embossed on the heel tab alongside Balenciaga’s branding. Built with minimal color tones, the pair possesses two-toned lace arrangements.

The most eye-catching feature of the pair is the heaped outer sole in a gray color. Rounding up, the shoes have stacked sole units, which is one of the archetypal characteristics of the classic sneaker.

In addition to this collab, Balenciaga has once again joined hands with Crocs for the release of the new collection. The former’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, created an exquisite pair of Pool style sandals. The stacked platform sole sandals are available in pink, black, white, yellow, and green colored tones with each pair costing $565.

