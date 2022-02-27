Balenciaga HardCrocs sandal: Where to buy, price, and more

Balenciaga recently introduced the HardCrocs sandal in partnership with Crocs. The latest launch comes after the former’s Spring Summer 2022 runway show.

The shoes originally debuted in October last year when the Canadian actor and producer Elliot Page wore them for Balenciaga’s 2022 red carpet during Paris Fashion Week.

The collab’s footgear was welcomed with open arms, and it sold out in the blink of an eye.

Learn more about the Balenciaga HardCrocs sandal

The platform sandal features a timeless Croc silhouette made with a mammoth wide sole, drawn on an all-black base. Although the pair misses the Croc’s signature holes on top, Balenciaga’s detailing makes it a classic.

The most attractive part of the footwear is the silver metal hardware embossed with the high-end fashion label's iconic monogram. Prominent metal work can be seen at both the front and the back.

Each set of HardCrocs Sandal is priced at $950 USD. Those keen to get their hands on the pair can pre-order the sold-out sandals through the luxury label’s official web store. The footwear is expected to arrive soon in boutiques as well.

Designed by creative director Demna Gvasalia, the silhouette has a sturdy and brawny appearance. The elevated esthetic of the mules makes it all the more appealing.

The black rubber pair is constructed with a 110mm platform which is complemented by a 10mm arch. Each piece is adorned with bolts-like silver studs. Some of these studs are accessorized with the label’s BB logo fitted to the sole unit.

A tough and chunky outsole is fixed with a metal piece and embossed with the luxury house's monogram, which also reads, “Designed in collaboration with Crocs”

All in all, the HardCrocs Sandal can be taken as one of the most favored pairs of shoes the brand has ever made.

What more is happening with Balenciaga?

In other news, Todrick Hall was seen wearing Balenciaga's Crocs heels in the house of Celebrity Big Brother in the latest post on CBS Big Brother's Instagram account. The piece, WOMEN'S CROCS™ MADAME 80MM, is available on the brand's website for $625 USD.

The brand also recently launched its Defender sneakers, endorsed by Justin Bieber. The sneakers first debuted on the Summer/Spring 2022 runway show called Red Carpet. The beige-colored shoes will be officially released on the brand's website on March 1, 2022, and will retail at $1,090.

Edited by Sabika