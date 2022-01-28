Balenciaga's 29 pound Tiger Sculpture: Where to buy, price, and more about the Objects collection

As the Lunar New Year approaches, brands are launching special edition capsules to their lines to celebrate the day. One such brand is Balenciaga.

After launching a ready-to-wear Year of the Tiger collection, the brand has added yet another product to their special capsule by adding the totem animal of the year 2022 to their Balenciaga Objects line.

The label first released the line on November 20, 2020, and produces only a limited number of products which are individually launched throughout the year. The label offers a black brass sculpture/statuette with the effigy of the tiger in its Objects design line.

All about Balenciaga's Tiger Sculpture

The product is highly exclusive and there exist only 15 copies worldwide. It is a sculpture of the feline in semi-shiny brass, in a black colorway. The height of the sculpture is 28 centimeters and is 55 centimeters in length.

The product is molded using a lost wax technique and is made from individual tiny brass components. The tiny parts are then assembled together by welding. The product is then power-coated and semi-polished all by hand. All the assembling of the product is done in an elegant way.

The product almost evokes automation and appears futuristically mechanical. The product brings forth the elegance and efficiency of industrial engineering as well as the precision of the tiger in a graceful way.

This detailed sculpture is designed by Shanghai-based artist Nik Kosmas under the aegis of Demna Gvasalia, who is currently the artistic director of Balenciaga. The 37-year-old sculptor is known for provocative multimedia works inspired by psychology, fitness, and sci-fi. He also signs digital works and explores the esthetics of sci-fi by engaging the audience's imagination.

The sculpture weighs 29 pounds and retails for $33,000 USD. The product can be availed from the store and can also be reserved online.

Balenciaga tops as the most-sought after brand

In other news, Balenciaga has knocked Gucci off the list to become the world's most sought-after brand. According to Lyst, it is now the most-searched-for brand online. The Q3 Lyst index revealed that people are now looking at the brand's new creations and are indulged in the label. The second on the list is Gucci and occupying the third position is Prada.

