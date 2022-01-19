How much does a Balenciaga Soccer Hood Scarf cost? Price, where to buy and more

Balenciaga has released its latest soccer hooded scarves. Demna Gvasalia, Creative Director for the brand, is the brains behind these soccer themed scarves.

Earlier, the fashion label released soccer sneakers that were subsequent to its football-themed coat along with a complementing jersey. Leaving no stone unturned, the house continues its efforts in the sports line. Most recent are its duo of hooded scarves.

The latest launch is part of Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 “Clones” Collection. The hooded accessory is available for purchase either in red or indigo color.

All about Balenciaga’s soccer hooded scarf

Priced at $650 USD, the scarves are made using the same polyester as football jerseys. Furnished in complete soccer style, it has subtle stripes with a satin finish all over it.

The yokes and other lengths that fix the pieces together are completed with white stripes and bands. Last but not the least, Balenciaga’s logo can be viewed all over the scarf. Furthermore, the “Balenciaga, Paris, France” is embroidered in addition to the minimal “B” logo.

Moving on to the sleeves, the house has added another energetic “B” monogram. This is again embroidered in white, with a classic tag that completes the look.

The scarf is a masterpiece, especially for soccer enthusiasts. For those who are interested in learning more, they can surely check out the brand's official website. The pieces will be available for both online as well as store purchases.

The Parisian fashion label dubbed its Spring 2022 Collection as “Balenciaga Clones.” Demna’s latest range oscillates between reality and imagination, which was unveiled following its Balenciaga Clones concept.

Balenciaga is a luxury fashion house, which was founded in Bilbao, Spain, by Spanish designer Cristobal Balenciaga. The legendary designer created the fashion house in 1919. The brand is currently headquartered in Paris, France. Christian Dior described its founder as “the master of us all.”

Kering, a multinational corporation, is the parent company of Balenciaga. The same corporation also owns various other luxury brands like Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent, to name a few.

