What does the Year of the Tiger mean? All about it as top 5 brands celebrate it with capsule collections

This year is the Year of the Tiger, more specifically Year of the Water-Tiger. Chinese or Lunar New Year is also called Spring festival, which will be beginning on February 1, 2022 this year and will end on January 21, 2023.

Although many celebrate the new year from December 31, almost 2 billion people, popularly in China and South East Asia, follow the lunar calendar. Lunar calendars base their timings on the different phases of the moon and follow this traditionally. Thus, the months are either 29 or 30 days, and the years are 354-353 days.

Every year is a different animal according to the Chinese zodiacs and their attributes. The system takes its tradition from animal worship which was widely practiced in China. The tradition of the zodiac system has been going on for 200 years in China and is still very popular. Many people use zodiac signs in China to determine their fortune.

Since 2022 will be the Year of the Tiger, kids born this year will share the attributes of a Tiger. They will be daring, courageous, full of vigor and ambition, and self-confidence. They will also possess leadership qualities with a sense of justice and commitment to help others.

5 brands that released "Year of the Tiger" capsule collection

The Lunar New Year brings a lot of joy to many households, they follow the tradition of spring cleaning and gathering with friends and family for the celebration. But one common ground that every festival follows is shopping for new clothes. New Year's shopping is no different as people love to shop for celebration-appropriate outfits and clean out shelves while flaunting their new attire.

Thus, brands jump on the opportunity to provide these special outfits for the seasonal celebration. This time, brands are already rolling out capsules inspired by the regal tiger to pay homage to the "Year of the Tiger" for the Lunar New Year. Some brands that joined the celebrations are mentioned below.

1) Gucci

Gucci has taken inspiration from late 1960s artist Vittorio Accornero, who was also the creator of Gucci's signature Flora Motif. With the amalgamation of old and new, the label has produced silk shirts, wallets, and Jackie silhouettes.

Maison's Year of the Tiger collection also features a bold red "Gucci Tiger" text reminiscent of Collegiate varsity logos. The collection will be available at Gucci stores and at the Tiger pop-up at Paragon Singapore. You can browse through the collection here.

2) Dior

Since 2022 is the year of Water Tiger, 'Kim Jones' in collaboration with 'Kenny Scharf' featured a Dior's Chinese New Year Capsule. The new tiger motif is a mix of colorways - navy, powdered blue, and cobalt as a tribute to elements of water in the Chinese Zodiac. They also have a selection of red iterations, which are more traditional and give a boost to festival spirit. You can browse through the collection here.

3) Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has launched their 'Precious Tiger Capsule' collection for the Lunar New year. Paying homage to the "Year of the Tiger," the French luxury brand has added motifs of tigers on Iconic Trunks, Scarves, textiles, jewelry and a puzzle set. The brand has also directed a short film starring Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu to showcase lofty heritage. You can browse through the collection here.

4) Versace

Versace launched its very own special-edition collection for this Lunar New Year. The label went with a more classic approach by including red color and tiger motifs in their collection.

They incorporated a spiritual tiger into the New Year capsule collection, which appears on jerseys, t-shirts, jackets as well as sweaters. Backpacks, bags and pouches are also available in the red variation of the La Greca print. You can shop the collection here.

5) Balenciaga

Balenciaga has launched a series of ready-to-wear apparels, bags, shoes, accessories and jewelry to celebrate the Year of the Tiger. The collection includes reimagined classics like track jackets, denims, sweats, and layered tops in festive colorways such as tiger-striped orange. You can shop the collection on the site here.

Edited by R. Elahi