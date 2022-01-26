Nike Dunk High "Year of the Tiger": Where to buy, release date, price, and more

Nike is all in for celebrating the "Year of the Tiger" with us this year. This time, the brand is honoring the traditional celebrations of the Lunar New Year by giving us a special collection. The label has shown off teasers of a sprinkling of commemorative kicks, one of which is the Nike Dunk High "Year of the Tiger."

These newly surfaced Dunk High's "Year of the Tiger" has given fans a lot of features to be excited about. Earlier this month we also saw a sneak peek of Dunk Low's "Year of the Tiger," which is for kids in particular, and Air Force 1 Low's in the "Year of the Tiger" theme as well. So Dunk High's came in as a surprise but a good one.

All about Nike Dunk High "Year of the Tiger"

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Lunar New Year is right around the corner. To celebrate, Nike has a new Dunk High colorway honoring the Year of the Tiger Lunar New Year is right around the corner. To celebrate, Nike has a new Dunk High colorway honoring the Year of the Tiger 🐯 https://t.co/lb2JnH22JS

The shoes are constructed in an ultra premium manner. The front half of the sneakers are dipped in a gray hue, and the back of the shoe is painted in all-black. There's a detailing of tiger stripes which makes its way to the heel and cloud illustrations are finely stitched on the 'Swoosh' logo using a traditional chinese lacing system.

Gold embroidery is done across the vamp and lateral toe with words that translate to "good fortune" and "ward off evil" (“招财” and “辟邪”) on the left and right foot respectively. There's a unique folded design on the tongue which is fastened by a chinese slide knot.

When we flip the panel over, there's a set of three Sycees, an ingot currency used in imperial China. The shoes also come in a gold showbox which comes with a luxurious satin cloth included.

Also Read Article Continues below

This year on the Lunar calendar is the Year of the Tiger (a chinese zodiac sign). The chinese new year is on the February 1, 2022, so the shoes could be dropping in a few days. There is no specific data or news yet on when the release will happen or about the price for the shoes. However the shoes will be launched on Nike's website and some selected retailers.

Edited by Danyal Arabi