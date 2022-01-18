‘The Red Sleeve’ Lunar New Year episode release date out now

The incredibly popular The Red Sleeve’s special episode date for Lunar New Year has been announced. A statement from an MBC representative revealed details about the special episode and the air date. The episode will see the return of the main cast and will air on January 31, 11:10 PM KST on the MBC network.

MBC announced the Lunar New Year episode was on January 15, not divulging much except the main cast appearing on the talk show and the filming date of January 20.

When will The Red Sleeve’s special Lunar New Year episode air?

Period drama romance The Red Sleeve unexpectedly became one of the finest K-dramas of 2021. According to Nielsen Korea, the finale ended with the highest viewership of 17.4% nationwide. The drama’s explosive popularity made MBC extend the show by one more episode too.

Riding on the popularity wave, the drama's cast filmed MBC’s Lunar New Year special talk show to have their fans start the new year with fun, happy moments. The special episode is titled, literally, Holding on to The Red Sleeve, will air on January 31 at 11:10 PM KST on the MBC cable network.

The reunion of the cast has once again made fans ecstatic as it gives them another look at the popular couple.

What will special episode for Lunar New Year be about?

The special episode will offer fans a whole new side of the actors and their chemistry. The talk show will hold different segments, which will feature some unreleased bloopers, behind-the-scenes, play games, and even rewatch favorite scenes.

Considering the show became MBC's first series to cross double-digit viewership percentage in three whole years, the production team is leaving no stone unturned in making the episode special for both the channel and fans.

Additionally, to make things more memorable, the cast will also answer questions about the show, the chemistry, and other things received from fans through social media.

Who will appear in 'The Red Sleeve' special episode?

The special episode for period romance will have the main leads, 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se Young, along with Kang Hoon, Lee Deok Hwa, and the rest of the main cast members. MBC also announced that famous personalities would be hosting the event.

Trot singer Jang Yoon Jung and her husband Do Kyung Wan, a former announcer, and famous entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee will be the MCs for the special episode.

Edited by R. Elahi