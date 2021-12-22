The Red Sleeve continues its winning streak on buzzworthy drama charts

Period romance drama The Red Sleeve has been dominating the K-drama buzzworthy charts since its release, and it doesn’t seem like it will stop anytime soon. The lead actors, 2PM’s Lee Junho and Lee Se Young also defended their No. 1 and No. 2 positions on the most buzzworthy K-drama actors list.

The Red Sleeve is a fictional re-telling of a real-life love story between the King of Joseon, King Jeongjo and his beloved royal concubine, Sung Uibin. Historical K-dramas generally attract many viewers, but The Red Sleeve is dominating them all.

'The Red Sleeve' tops GDC’s most buzzworthy drama list for six continuous weeks

GDC, or the 'Good Data Corporation,' releases a chart of the top 10 buzzworthy dramas and actors weekly. The rankings are measured carefully after calculating data from news articles, online communities, social media, blog posts and even videos of dramas that are either ongoing or set to be released soon.

For the sixth consecutive week, The Red Sleeve placed No. 1 on the most buzzworthy drama list. Its share percentage was 19.42%, nearly five percent more than the second on the list, Snowdrop. The drama’s actors, Lee Se Young and 2PM’s Lee Junho also continued their reign as the most buzzworthy cast members at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively on GDC’s actor list.

The Red Sleeve balances the aspects of thrill, betrayal, historical angles, romance and comedy flawlessly, making viewers cry and laugh by tugging at their heartstrings.

The drama’s popularity soared with each passing episode. The latest episode, No. 12, aired on December 18, 2021, attracted 13.3% viewership ratings nationwide and 13.6% in Seoul, according to Nielsen Korea. MBC has even extended the 16-part series by one episode.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s Snowdrop, which is off to a rocky start and is surrounded by controversy, debuted at No. 2 on the buzzworthy drama list. It's lead actors, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In also debuted in the top 10 list of buzzworthy actors, securing their positions on No. 4 and No. 9 respectively.

The King’s Affection concluded in third rank, two levels above the previous week’s ranks. From the drama, only Park Eun Bin placed No. 9 in the buzzworthy actor list.

Bulgasal debuted in fourth place, with Lee Jin Wook also entering the buzzworthy actor list at No. 8.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, SBS’ romantic drama Our Beloved Summer ranked No. 5 on GDC's buzzworthy drama list, with Kim Da Mi maintaining her third position on buzzworthy actor list and propelling Choi Woo Shik to No. 5 from No. 7.

Edited by Danyal Arabi