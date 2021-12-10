Popular MBC drama 'The Red Sleeve' confirms extending for one more episode

On popular demand, the MBC drama The Red Sleeve starring 2PM's Junho & Lee Se Young has confirmed extending the show for one more episode. According to various media reports, on December 9, the MBC drama confirmed that they will end with 17 episodes rather than 16 episodes as planned before.

These reports also state that the production and cast are thrilled by the amount of love and support the show is receiving. The one-episode extension wants to give viewers some more time and closure with their favorite characters.

According to media reports, a member of the drama said:

“A one-episode extension has been confirmed for a successful conclusion and in order to repay viewers for their support with a more solid story and ending. Including the male and female leads’ romance that’s officially getting started, diverse stories are also prepared for the second half of the drama. The production team and cast will do our best until the end in order to meet the expectations of viewers.”

The production and cast also mentioned that the one-episode extension is a form of repayment to the viewers for the immense popularity the show has gained. They further stated that the one episode extension aims to give characters a more comprehensive ending.

Fans can't contain their excitement over The Red Sleeve

The Red Sleeve is indeed garnering a lot of attention across the world. Fans from around the world express their love for the show in their own way. While some fans eagerly await and brace themselves for the weekly episodes, others admire seeing their favorite stars back in action.

Emily 🌟 @RestIsHistory87 I have the next 3 weeks off & not totally sure what I'll be during all that time. I have so many things on my list but so far I just have the next ep of the Red Sleeve planned for tomorrow 😅 I have the next 3 weeks off & not totally sure what I'll be during all that time. I have so many things on my list but so far I just have the next ep of the Red Sleeve planned for tomorrow 😅

sasa @G0NGMIN so tomorrow is something to look forward to coz finally its friday yay its the red sleeve day <3 so tomorrow is something to look forward to coz finally its friday yay its the red sleeve day <3

kri @kanghyunis btw it's happiness x the red sleeve day btw it's happiness x the red sleeve day https://t.co/9fNvMMcfN4

SherryNiel 💛 Danity 💛 Daniel @AmizaSherry Not at me couldn't stop thinking of Lee Junho bath scene in the Red Sleeve Ep. 6. Wake up Sherry!! Wake up!! No.... I mean...he looked so damn fine...in that white... I mean his abs is so.... f.i.n.e. Not at me couldn't stop thinking of Lee Junho bath scene in the Red Sleeve Ep. 6. Wake up Sherry!! Wake up!! No.... I mean...he looked so damn fine...in that white... I mean his abs is so.... f.i.n.e. https://t.co/dm8ja2hkwT

One fan went on to speculate just how the show might end for the two main characters.

ann❄️ @aquilakyu Ppl say the red sleeve will have sad ending?

Hmmm I think it depends on where they will end it, if they end it right after they get married then it'll be happy? Hahahaha

I mean based on the history, the girl only died after they married for few yrs so.. Ppl say the red sleeve will have sad ending? Hmmm I think it depends on where they will end it, if they end it right after they get married then it'll be happy? Hahahaha I mean based on the history, the girl only died after they married for few yrs so..

Based on historical figures from the Joesen era, The Red Sleeve draws inspiration from the love story between King Jeongjo and his concubine Uibin Sung.

The drama narrates the story of a court lady, Sung Deok-Im, who gets involved with the crown prince, Prince Yi San. Once crowned king, he pursues Sung Deok-Im to become his concubine. Knowing the implications of becoming a concubine and wanting to live her own life, Sung Deok-Im refuses the same. The drama depicts the relationship the two develop.

Starring notable figures from the entertainment industry like 2 PM's Lee Joon Ho and renowned actress Lee Se Young, with each episode, the drama's popularity is steadily rising. Viewers can't wait for what's about to unfold in the upcoming episodes.

